Bold & The Beautiful's Scott Clifton shares news of 'suspension' amid uncertain future on soap

Scott Clifton appears to have fallen foul of the new terms of service on X, with the Bold & The Beautiful star having had his account suspended.

Scott, who stars as Liam Spencer on the hit series, has two accounts on the social media site, formerly known as Twitter, one called @CliftonNotes and another @TheoreticalBS, however he shared on May 14 that the second, which he used to share "thoughts related to religion and philosophy," had become "inaccessible".

© Getty Images Scott has had his account suspended

"My other account (@TheoreticalBS), has been suspended and inaccessible the last few weeks, for alleged violations of @X’s terms of service. (I haven’t violated the TOS in any way.) I appealed the decision, but X never responded or even acknowledged the appeal. Any advice?" he tweeted, with many replying to suggest that he would not receive any help to consider opening a new account.

His message comes as he remains mum on the future of his character on the soap.

© Photo Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc. Photo by Sean Smith/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester and Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful

Scott has been a fan favorite on The Bold & The Beautiful as Liam Spencer for 16 years after joining in 2009. But fans have anxiously been awaiting news of the character's fate weeks after Liam collapsed.

In mid-April viewers saw Liam finally leave the hospital with the hopes of attending his daughter Kelly’s father-daughter dance, refusing to wait for the news.

Instead, Bridget and Grace immediately told Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Liam’s exit and the doctor's comments, and anxious to share the results, Finn told Liam’s ex-wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that the doctors discovered an inoperable mass on his brain.

© CBS Steffy told Hope (R) that Liam (L) had an inoperable tumor

Now, four weeks later, Liam is aware of the news, but trying to keep it under the radar, asking Steffy and Finn to keep it quiet. However Steffy – the mother of his daughter Kelly – told Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam's former love and the mother of his second daughter, Beth.

"Steffy was adamant about me coming clean and I guess she just took matters into her own hands," Liam told Hope on May 14, with Hope telling him that she was "grateful to know" and wanted "to be there" for Liam.

© CBS Steffy and Liam were married and welcomed a daughter together

The Bold & The Beautiful: Steffy tells Hope about Liam's diagnosis

It still remains unclear if Liam will survive this tumor but it appears the showrunners may be setting up a truce for Hope and Steffy after all these years.

"I’m really the only person who understands what she’s going through," Steffy told Finn, to which he remarked that it was unusual for Steffy to find any empathy for Hope but that they would need to come together to support Liam's daughters.

"Yeah, you’re right. I know what’s going on with Hope, and that means she can say the same about me," said Steffy.