Is The Young and the Restless' Ashley leaving the show?

Ashley Abbott's return to The Young and the Restless was a flash in the pan, but the iconic character packed a punch nonetheless.

Ashley, played by soap icon Eileen Davidson, made an appearance in the most recent episode and had a vulnerable conversation with Jack (Peter Bergman) about her self-improvement efforts in Paris.

The blonde bombshell will return to Paris after Nikki's (Melody Scott Thomas) birthday party, amid a quick trip to Genoa City from New York with Traci (Beth Maitland).

Guest star

© CBS via Getty Images Ashley revealed she was returning to Paris

As Eileen is no longer under contract with Y&R, she has only made brief appearances on the show in recent years.

Notably her storyline ramped up in 2024 when Ashley was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, and fans watched as she grappled with the life-changing news.

Ashley now appears sporadically for special events like Abby and Devon's wedding, but her storyline is at the mercy of the writer's room.

Housewife hero

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via She starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons

Eileen is no stranger to television, having starred on Days of Our Lives for years and on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons.

She confirmed her exit from the hit reality show in 2017, explaining to The Daily Dish: "After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now."

She continued: "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!" The 65-year-old made guest appearances in seasons eight and ten, and opened up about her experience on the show in an interview with Bravo in 2020.

"I really enjoyed my time on there," she admitted. "It was definitely demanding and strange and everything else, but I learned a lot about me and a lot about human nature. And then I really enjoyed being off of it."

A blended family

© Getty Images The couple share a 22-year-old son, Jesse

The TV star is enjoying life as an empty nester, after her son Jesse left for college in 2021. She shares the 22-year-old with her husband, Vincent Van Patten, and is a proud stepmother to his sons Duke and Vinny Jr.

Eileen opened up about parenting in a blended family in a candid blog post for BravoTV.com in 2015, sharing how rewarding the experience has been.

"I love my boys! Husband, son, stepsons, and their friends!" she wrote. "I meant it when I said it is a very different experience being a stepmom. More challenging (in a different way) from raising your biological children. But it is so incredibly rewarding."

© Instagram Eileen's stepsons Duke and Vinny Jr. with her son Jesse

"Both Duke and Vinny Jr. have brought so much to my life," she continued. "The Mother’s Day cards I've received from them over the years and the things they've written in them always make me cry."

Eileen added: "I am so proud of them. I'm in awe of them. Two intelligent, sensitive, incredibly handsome, talented, caring young men. They have taught me so much about parenting and love. And so much more."

"I never would have known how amazing being a stepmom is if it weren't for them. The boys' mom, Betsy Russell, has been absolutely incredible…This experience has made my life better in so many ways. I can only hope I've given them just a little bit of what they've given me."

For more clips from the show, watch below...