Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso reveals major update on fate of iconic supercouple

As Days of Our Lives fans wait with bated breath to see what the writers have in store for Hope and Bo Brady, actress Kristian Alfonso pledged that everyone's favorite supercouple will be better than ever when they return to the small screen.

Kristian, who originated Hope's character in 1983 and has portrayed her on-and-off since then, opened up to Woman's World about the fictional couple's arc on the show, two years after Bo was accidentally shot by his son Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Better than ever

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Peter and Kristian have portrayed the supercouple since the '80s

"This return will deliver," Kristian told the outlet. "The writers have written an incredible story. We're back again for a short amount of time, and we attribute that to the fans - who are going to get to see a lot of things they were hoping for the last time we were there."

"Some stuff's going to go down," she added coyly.

Hope and Bo (played by Peter Reckell) have been a fan-favorite couple since they appeared on screen in the '80s, thanks to their incredible chemistry and opposing personalities.

Everlasting love

© WireImage The pair reminisced about their time on the soap opera

When asked why fans had supported the supercouple for so long, Kristian admitted that while she "didn't know", she was "so grateful for it" nonetheless.

She then recalled how her close bond with Peter had stood the test of time. "I called Pete on his 70th birthday. I said, 'Petey boy, it's your big day!' I couldn't let it go by," the 61-year-old explained.

"We started talking about the show and the characters… and wow, I mean, it never quite hit me, their popularity. I'm always so amazed by it. We were blessed and lucky in every sense of the word, because we were given so many gifts - people who believed in us and fought for us, and such an incredibly creative team of people, right down to wardrobe, hair and makeup, the producers, and the writers."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Peter shared that it was "astounding" how popular their characters had remained

Peter similarly couldn't pinpoint why their characters had remained so popular over the years, yet shared how grateful he was to the fans for sticking by them for over four decades.

"It's just astounding to me. Kristian and I were talking about how we created something along with everybody else that has touched people on a very deep level," he told TV Insider.

"Whatever it was, we worked as hard as we could to make it the best show that day and every day. We would surprise each other and challenge each other, and we can't help but have that connection."

Soap star milestone

© Ben Rose The 70-year-old admitted that he was "one of the luckiest people in the world"

He added that it had been an incredible honor to be part of Days of Our Lives for so long, and to have touched the hearts of so many along the way.

"Having been involved with the show for 42 years, what an honor," he reflected. "What an honor to get to say, 'Yeah, I have been doing this for 40 years and loving it.'"

Peter continued: "You look at big movie stars and if they do three movies a year or whatever, they could be overdoing it, but I get to do this, not quite as often as I want to right now, but I've been able to do this for many, many years, and it's been very fulfilling. I feel like I am one of the luckiest people in the world."