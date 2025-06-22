The Bold & The Beautiful star shares rare throwback photo as fans say the same thing

It’s been over a decade since Ronn Moss said goodbye to Ridge Forrester, the iconic role he brought to life on The Bold and the Beautiful for more than 25 years. And now, in a heartwarming nod to the past, the actor and musician has taken to social media to share a glimpse of where it all began.

Posting to Instagram, the ever-charismatic Ronn surprised fans with a black-and-white yearbook photo from his high school days. "Since it seems like everyone is posting yearbook photos, here’s mine," he wrote simply in the caption. But the image caused a flurry of excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration.

"Something’s wrong... you looked too handsome," one fan quipped, while another added, "So handsome," alongside heart emojis. A third chimed in with, "Very handsome Ronn." And it wasn’t just about his looks — fans were quick to praise his multi-hyphenate talent. "Award-winning actor, singer and now director... having a great crew and cast makes the fun of putting a movie and incredible western together more incredible," wrote one loyal follower.

A new frontier

Indeed, Ronn has hardly slowed down since his soap opera days. Now 72, the actor is embarking on a thrilling new chapter as both director and leading man in a new western film. On Instagram, he’s been offering fans a behind-the-scenes peek into production.

"I am blessed to have an amazing cast and crew for my directorial debut in what is proving to be quite an adventure and challenging western so far," he shared alongside a striking photo from set.

Known for his deep love of music, Ronn also teased a new project close to his heart: songwriting. He posted a candid, behind-the-scenes video featuring a stunning custom guitar gifted by Italian artisans Paoletti Guitars.

© CBS via Getty Images Ronn Moss as Ridge Forrester

"I don’t usually do this. So raw, naturalli. Un-Ridge like, I know," he smiled. "BUT I want to show this beautiful guitar, made for me by Paoletti Guitars last year. They didn’t ask me to do this. I wanted to say I’m writing a new song today on this beauty. Very inspiring."

Clearly touched, he added: "Thank you Fabrizio Paoletti and Filippo Martini for your passion and artistry. Very appreciated by us who use your instruments of music."

International tours and global fans

While many remember him as the suave Ridge from one of the world’s most-watched soap operas, Ronn’s reach extends far beyond daytime TV. After departing The Bold and the Beautiful in 2012 — with Thorsten Kaye stepping into the role — Ronn found new success in Europe, particularly in Italy where he has a devoted fan base.

He went on to star in the Emmy-winning streaming drama The Bay as John Blackwell and made-for-TV films including Rossi & White and This Is Our Christmas. But it’s music that continues to be the thread that connects it all.

© CBS via Getty Images LOS Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan Forrester and Ronn Moss as Ridge Forrester

As the former bassist and vocalist of the band Player, known for their hit "Baby Come Back," Ronn still performs around the world. And with a European tour on the horizon, it’s clear there’s plenty more to come.

Fans delighted in his recent post: "Italian cowboys! What could ever be better? I am sure with your keen eye and great talent you will do great. Xoxo."

© Getty Images Actors portraying the members of the Forrester family, the principal clan on the television soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Looking ahead

With his signature charm, artistic spirit and down-to-earth presence, Ronn continues to inspire fans across generations. Whether he’s behind the camera, centre stage or writing music in his home studio, one thing is certain: this Hollywood cowboy is far from riding into the sunset.

As one fan so perfectly summed it up: "Love it. Ronn Moss, you just keep getting better."