The Bold and the Beautiful cast prepare for bittersweet change after 38 years on the air

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for a big change.

The cast and crew are preparing to say farewell — albeit temporarily — to their studio complex, where they have filmed since the soap opera's inception.

The long-running CBS daytime drama is currently in its 38th season after premiering in 1987, and among its current lead stars are Katherine Kelly Lang, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kimberlin Brown, Matthew Atkinson, Don Diamont, Alley Mills and Heather Tom, among others.

© Getty Images The Bold and the Beautiful is leaving Television City after almost 40 years

Deadline reported over the weekend that the show is officially departing Television City in Los Angeles, where it has filmed for the last almost 40 years, as the studio complex embarks on a multi-year, billion-dollar renovation and expansion.

They are however staying in Los Angeles — amid a decline in movies and television shows actually filming in Hollywood — keeping its Los Angeles-based crew employed amid industry-wide efforts to keep production in California, per the outlet.

It will instead film its forthcoming 39th season in Sunset Las Palmas Studios, just a 2.5 miles north-east from their original filming lot.

© CBS via Getty Images The soap premiered in 1987

Filming at their new location is slated to begin on August 19, after the show, which was already renewed earlier this year for another three seasons, returns from its summer hiatus.

Addressing the big move, head writer and executive producer Bradley Phillip Bell said: "It's been an extraordinary 38 years at Television City, where we have produced over 9,600 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful," adding: "As we look ahead, we're excited to begin this next chapter at Sunset Las Palmas Studios — continuing our production in the heart of Hollywood and the great state of California."

© CBS via Getty Images Rebecca Budig as Dr. Taylor Hayes and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

Sean Griffin, SVP of Sales for Sunset Studios and Quixote, which owns Sunset Las Palmas, also shared: "We are honored to welcome The Bold and the Beautiful to Sunset Las Palmas, where we will deliver world-class service to ensure the entire cast and crew have an exceptional experience."

"Their long-term recommitment to Hollywood at this pivotal moment is an important symbol for the industry, and we hope others will follow their lead," he added.

© CBS Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan and Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer

Fellow CBS soap The Young and the Restless, which has been on the air for a whopping 50 seasons, since 1973, also films at Television City.

It is the last CBS show still filming in Television City, however Deadline further reports it still has some ways to go on its multi-year lease and has no plans of relocating at the moment.