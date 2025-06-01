The Bold & The Beautiful star teases Bill Spencer Jr and Katie Logan romance

Will Bill Spencer Jr and Katie Logan ever rekindle a romance? The Bold & The Beautiful viewers saw the pair on-and-off for years, after weathering storms, affairs, and health issues.

But Don Diamont, who has played Bill for almost 20 years, has now admitted that he would love to see a do-over between Bill and Heather Tom's character Katie.

"Obviously, conflict is how we make our living, and no romance stays for too long, you’re in and out of it… but I would like to see him reunite with Katie," Don told Soaps She Knows. "I think at this point in his life, it’s appropriate, and he’s ready for it."

"I’m not an actor who is always calling my head writer, 'What’s going on? What’s next? What are we doing? What’s going on?' I trust Brad [Bell, the showrunner], and I wait for what’s coming down the pike, but I would like to see Bill and Katie try again".

But Don knows soaps well, and he added after a reunification he would love to then see "some kind of trouble".

"Well, not necessarily trouble that breaks them up but some kind of trouble that they have to deal with together."

Don and Heather have been working together on screen for almost two decades, and she spoke movingly of their time together during the celebration of his 40 years in daytime television.

"I can count on one hand the people in my life that, if this stuff really hits the fan, I know they will be there for me," outlets reported she said. "And you are one of those people, and I am so grateful for you, and I am so grateful to work with you and know you all these years. I love you very much."

Bill was introduced to The Bold & The Beautiful fans as the illegitimate son of media mogul, Bill Spencer (Jim Storm), a character that appeared from the series premiere until 1994.

Bill Jr is also a business mogul and has been the catalyst for many of the major arcs of the CBS show in recent years.

Most recently, viewers of the show have seen Bill build a dangerous bond with Luna Nozawa after he helped to get her out of prison and pardoned for two murders and a kidnapping.

But his son Will has now become Luna's next target along with his girlfriend Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), her original target.