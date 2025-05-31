The Bold & The Beautiful's Don Diamont left in tears on set: 'It’s been quite a ride'

The Bold & The Beautiful's Don Diamont was left in tears this past week as he celebrated his 40 years on CBS.

"Hard to express the depth of my gratitude for the last 40 years of my career in general, and for the beautiful event a few days ago celebrating my 40th Anniversary on CBS specifically," he shared with fans on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures from the event.

© Don Diamont Don wipes away tears as Thurston Kaye speaks at a microphone

One picture showed father-of-seven Don wiping away tears as castmates including Thorsten Kaye, and crew from across the CBS soaps spoke about their experiences with Don.

"The sentiments expressed by ALL touched my soul, and I was blessed to have my family in attendance. Thank you doesn’t begin to articulate my feelings, but THANK YOU too @bradleybell @evabasler @bbheathertom @johntmccook @cliftoncam @iamthorstenkaye @bethmaitlanddqb and Peter Bergman, everyone who was gracious enough to be present, and of course, for the support of our, and my fans over these many years," he continued.

"It’s been quite a ride between @youngandrestlesscbs and @boldandbeautifulcbs , and we’re not done yet!"

© Don Diamont Don poses with The Bold & The Beautiful cast and friends

Family support

At the event was Don's wife Cindy Ambuehl and several of his sons; Don is father to two sons from his first marriage, Alexander (Zander) and Luca, as well as Sasha and Lauren, his first wife's sons, whom Don has always considered his own.

Don had also been raising his late sister Bette's son, and he is dad to twin boys, Anton and Davis, whom he welcomed with Cindy.

© Don Diamont Don with wife Cindy (4L) and family

In 2024 Don's son Zander became a father, welcoming a baby boy named August.

Soap career

Don began his work in soaps in 1984 as Carlo Forenza on Days of our Lives on ABC.

© CBS Don Diamont as Bill Spencer Jr

He was only on the show for a year, before he was poached for The Young & The Restless by Bill Bell, the creator of the soap, and he stayed in Genoa City for over 20 years.

However in 2008 he received devastating news when his character was written out of the show when new showrunners come on board. Despite the heartache, Bradley Bell, the executive producer and head writer of The Bold & the Beautiful (and Bill's son) created the role of Bill Spencer, Jr. and he moved over to the other soap.

Don Diamont (R) as Brad Carlton in The Young & The Restless

Bill Spencer Jr

Bill is a business mogul and was introduced as the illegitimate son of media mogul, Bill Spencer (Jim Storm), a character that appeared from the series premiere until 1994.

In recent weeks viewers of the show have seen Bill build a dangerous bond with Luna Nozawa after he helped to get her out of prison and pardoned for two murders and a kidnapping.

His misjudged belief in her has led to his son Will becoming Luna's next target along with his girlfriend Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), her original target.