Netflix fans rave over revenge thriller with 'the female John Wick'

Move over, John Wick, Netflix has a new action heroine in town! The Wrath of Becky (2023), recently added to the streaming giant, has fans buzzing with praise for its teenage star, Lulu Wilson, and her gore-filled revenge thriller that’s being hailed as "the female John Wick." Engulfed in blood-spattered thrills and dark humour, the 83-minute action fest is garnering rave reviews and irresistible fandom.

Becky picks up a few years after the original film, where she endured a brutal assault from Neo-Nazi attackers at her family lake house. Now living off the grid with her trusty canine sidekick Diego, the teenager is hoping to lead a quieter life under the care of Elena (played by Denise Burse), a nurturing foster mother.

Cue the villains: a group of extremists calling themselves the Noble Men, overt homages to the Proud Boys, who swagger into Becky’s world. Things go sideways fast: they mug her, take her dog, and kill Elena. Becky's survival instincts kick in immediately, and she embarks on a ferocious quest for justice.

Fans on Letterboxd are already falling in love with Becky’s laser-focused fury. One user described her as "the closest thing we have to a teenage girl John Wick… more violent," while another wrote, "Maybe I’m just easily impressed, but there’s something about watching Lulu Wilson slaughter a bunch of lowlifes on screen, that I can’t seem to get enough of." The blend of stylised violence and a touch of dark comedy has resonated, with one reviewer laughing, "it gets so ridiculous that I laughed at the movie".

Critics echo the enthusiasm, praising the sequel for its razor-sharp pacing, tight runtime, and Wilson’s fearless performance. Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting calls it "irreverently delightful," while RogerEbert.com notes its improvement over the original, delivering "gut punch" thrills.

© Netflix Lulu Wilson stars in the Wrath of Becky

Still, not everyone is falling under Becky’s spell. Some feel the sequel is too one-note or a little short on emotional substance. "Diminishing returns,” says one viewer, while another points out a missing character arc. But even critics concede the film delivers precisely what it promises: a focused, unflinching revenge thriller.

© FilmMagic Lulu's character is being hailed as the female John Wicks

An undeniable highlight is Becky’s resourcefulness and cold-eyed vengeance, coupled with visual panache. Director duo Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote dial up the comic-book chaos, reminiscent of Kill Bill or Edgar Wright's signature style. It’s action first, emotion second, the kind of killer combo popularised by cult classics.

Early speculation also hints at Becky’s future. A post-credits bait teases bigger, scarier threats, and Bloomberg buzz suggests a third film may be in the works, with Wilson poised to return.

© Getty Images for IMDb The cast of The Wrath of Becky

Between Becky’s high-octane revenge, Netflix has delivered unapologetic violence and a compelling new anti-heroine.

As Netflix keeps expanding its thriller catalog, viewers are inundated with fresh, intense content. Whether you're a fan of blood-soaked retribution, there's something for every adrenaline seeker. One thing’s clear: Becky, and her many kills,is a heroine audiences can’t ignore.