Netflix fans gripped by 'disturbing' and 'shocking' true crime series based on real events

Netflix fans have been gripped by the ‘shocking’ new three-part series, The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso.

The true crime show, which is based on real events, tells the chilling story of the unsolved muder of 51-year-old Nora Dalmasso, who was found murdered in Argentina in November 2006.

One of the top TV shows being watched on the streamer this week, the Spanish-language documentary delves into one of the country's most notorious unsolved murders, offering an unprecedented look at the case behind the headlines.

What are fans saying about The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso?

Premiering on Netflix on 19 June, the show follows the brutal murder of Nora Dalmasso – and the repeated failings that mean her murder is still left unsolved.

Taking to social media to discuss the series, one writer wrote: "The rage I felt watching the many deaths of Nora Dalmasso", while another wrote: "I found it incredibly sad and unbelievable. Everything her family had to go through due to the incompetence of the prosecutors, the justice system, and the excessive, relentless harassment from journalists. Absolutely shocked 100%".

© Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix Â© 2025 The murder case remains unsolved 19 years later

Commenting on episode two, labelled "The Accused", which explores the accusations against Nora's son, Facundo, one user wrote: "Episode two is the most intense: how they accused her son of killing her, the media outing him and destroying him on TV, people calling him a psychopath. They ruined his life. It wasn’t just a crime: it was a national injustice."

What is the true story behind The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso?

In November 2006, Nora was found brutally murdered in her daughter's bedroom in her home in Río Cuarto, Córdoba, Argentina. She had been strangled with the cloth belt of her robe, which was tied in a double knot around her neck – she was wearing nothing but a Rolex watch.

The weekend she was found dead, Nora had been out with friends on the Friday, and because her husband and daughter had been away, she was found dead by a neighbour on Sunday. Police concluded that she must have been murdered at some point on Saturday.

As there were no signs of forced entry or a scuffle, evidence pointed towards Nora knowing her killer.

The crime drew immediate media attention, and became so high-profile it was often compared to the trial of OJ Simpson. The initial investigation was fraught with controversy and marked by public and political pressure, leading to what many consider missteps and false accusations.

© Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix Â© 2025 Nora's husband and son were wrongly accused

Both Nora's husband, Marcelo Macarrón, and her son, Facundo Macarron, were wrongly accused of her murder. Rumours were rife within the Argentinian press, with many speculating incest was a motive as well suggesting Nora disapproved of her son's sexuality.

In July 2022, Marcelo was acquitted after a gruelling trial due to a lack of evidence – he'd been competing in a gold tournament in Uruguay at the time of Nora's murder. Meanwhile the arrest of Fracundo sparked protests in Río Cuarto, and the widespread mismanagement of the case prompted the resignations of over a dozen police officers and prosecutors.

What happened in the end?

The case remains officially unsolved after 19 years. However in 2024, new DNA analysis extracted from the bath robe and hair found on the victim's groin reportedly revealed a new suspect.

However, the statute of limitations means the legal timeframe for prosecution for this type of crime has run out, and so authorities have chosen not to reveal the name of the perpetrator.

As of now, the case remains one of Argentina's most infamous unsolved mysteries.

© Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix Â© 2025 The case still elicits calls for justice

What happens in the documentary?

The retelling of the chilling true story is told through first-hand accounts of Nora's children, Facundo and Valentina Macarrón, and her widower, Marcelo Macarrón. Speaking publicly 'as never before', their voices are joined by testimonies of close friends, investigative journalists and key figures from the judicial and police systems.

The official synopsis reads: "In November 2006, Nora Dalmasso became the victim of not only a brutal crime, but also of a merciless public opinion that condemned her without evidence.

"This series reconstructs the crime, which remains unsolved, and the two-decade saga that followed it. With exclusive access to her inner circle, unpublished archival material and testimonies of friends, lawyers, journalists and researchers, the documentary series offers a deeply human perspective on the story. A new way of understanding the Dalmasso case, beyond the scandal, in search of new perspectives on a femicide that shocked the nation."

The Many Deaths Of Nora Dalmasso is available to watch on Netflix now.