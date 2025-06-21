Netflix viewers say this 'hidden gem' period drama is the next Downton Abbey

Netflix viewers have discovered a gripping period drama with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The six-part miniseries, Alias Grace, is earning comparisons to Downton Abbey thanks to its mix of historical intrigue and complex characters.

Based on a true story

© CBS Sarah Gadon in Alias Grace

Alias Grace tells the story of Grace Marks, a young Irish immigrant living in 1840s Canada.

She is convicted of murdering her employer and his housekeeper, but the truth may be more complicated.

The show follows Grace’s interactions with Dr Simon Jordan, a psychiatrist brought in to assess whether she should be pardoned.

As Grace recounts her version of events, the story shifts between past and present.

Adapted from a Margaret Atwood novel

© CBS Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks and Rebecca Liddiard as Mary Whitney in Alias Grace

The series is based on the 1996 novel by Margaret Atwood.

Sarah Gadon, 37, plays Grace, while Edward Holcroft, 37, stars as Dr Jordan.

The show was adapted by Sarah Polley and first aired on CBC in Canada and Netflix internationally in 2017.

Despite strong reviews at the time, Alias Grace didn’t gain the same following as other period dramas until now.

Viewers say it's a masterpiece

© CBS Anna Paquin as Nancy Montgomery in Alias Grace

Fans who have recently found the series on Netflix are calling it a “hidden gem”.

One viewer posted on Rotten Tomatoes: "Alias Grace is a solid, well-made piece of television that doesn't hide its intelligence under a bonnet, as costume dramas can do."

Another wrote: "Although it may not have so much visual strength, there are some quite inspired moments that help Alias Grace to be a jewel that deserves to be discovered."

Several others have called the series a "masterpiece" and praised its tight structure and standout acting.

Not your typical period drama

© CBS Kerr Logan as James McDermott in Alias Grace

Some fans admit they were hesitant to try Alias Grace, expecting a slow, outdated costume drama.

But many say they were surprised by how contemporary the show felt.

One viewer wrote: "It looks like a period piece, but it's done very well. It advances great characters, comments on contemporary themes, and features writing and acting that is top notch."

How it compares to Downton Abbey

© CBS Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks in Alias Grace

While Alias Grace is darker and more psychological than Downton Abbey, fans are still drawing comparisons.

Both shows explore class, gender and power through historical settings.

They also focus on women’s roles within restrictive societies.

But Alias Grace leans more towards mystery and psychological tension, with themes of memory, trauma and justice.

Strong critical praise

© CBS Anna Paquin as Nancy Montgomery and Paul Gross as Thomas Kinnear in Alias Grace

The show received near-universal acclaim upon release.

It holds a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its layered script and compelling lead performance.

The Irish Times called it “quietly terrifying” and “RTÉ’s best drama in years” during its original run.

Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com said the series is “beautifully acted and tightly written.”

Where to watch it

© CBS Edward Holcroft as Dr. Simon Jordan in Alias Grace

All six episodes of Alias Grace are available to stream now on Netflix.

The total run time is just under six hours, making it an ideal weekend watch for fans of true crime and period drama.

As one viewer put it: "A four-hour masterpiece. An incredible story, masterfully told."

If you’ve finished Downton Abbey and are looking for your next binge, Alias Grace might be the perfect follow-up.