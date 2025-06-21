Netflix fans warned they only have days left to stream chilling 4-part psychological thriller

Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream Inside Man, a gripping 4-part psychological thriller that has attracted attention for its dark themes and high-profile cast. The drama will leave the platform on 1 July.

Inside Man originally aired on BBC One in 2022 and was later made available globally via Netflix. The series runs for just under four hours in total, making it ideal for viewers looking for a fast-paced, high-stakes story.

What is Inside Man about?

© BBC David Tennant in Inside Man

The drama follows two storylines set on opposite sides of the Atlantic. One centres on Jefferson Grieff, a death row inmate in the United States who helps solve cold cases from inside prison.

The other takes place in a quiet English village, where Reverend Harry Watling becomes trapped in a moral crisis. A single decision leads to a devastating chain of events.

The connection between the two plots is revealed gradually. The series explores themes of justice, chance, and how quickly lives can unravel.

Who stars in it?

© BBC Stanley Tucci in Inside Man on Netflix

Stanley Tucci plays Grieff, a former criminologist turned prisoner. David Tennant, 54, stars as Watling, a well-meaning vicar whose actions have far-reaching consequences.

Dolly Wells appears as Janice, a maths tutor caught in the unfolding situation. Lydia West plays Beth, a journalist investigating the case.

Atkins Estimond delivers a standout performance as Dillon, Grieff’s prison companion. He assists with the investigations and serves as a quiet moral compass throughout.

Created by a TV favourite

© BBC Inside Man is must-watch TV for people who love dark thrillers

The series was written by Steven Moffat, known for Sherlock and Doctor Who. His signature style of blending mystery, logic, and character psychology is present throughout the script.

Despite the short format, the series packs in complex twists and bold character choices. Some viewers have questioned the plausibility of the plot, but many have praised its ambition and pacing.

What are viewers saying?

© BBC Stanley Tucci is brilliant in Inside Man

Reviews have been mixed to positive. Some have applauded the performances, writing, and emotional depth.

One viewer posted on Google: "Utterly brilliant! I am very particular about what I watch and what I like and am a fan of prestige TV."

They added: "Steven Moffat once again comes through with a riveting story and some of the best dialogue around."

Another reviewer focused on the show’s darker elements: "A four-hour long thriller and suspense. A real thriller. Sometimes it doesn't matter how good we are – one moment can change and destroy our entire life and the ones we are close to."

Is it worth watching?

© BBC Inside Man is well worth watching before it leaves Netflix

If you’re a fan of character-driven crime drama with philosophical undertones, Inside Man could be worth adding to your watchlist. It asks viewers to consider how people justify their actions and how quickly lives can spiral out of control.

It is also a good choice for fans of Mobland, Line of Duty, or The Sinner. The show focuses more on decisions than action, but the tension builds steadily across its four episodes.

Inside Man will no longer be available to stream on Netflix UK after 1 July 2024. It’s unclear if or when the series will return to the platform.