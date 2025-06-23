Glastonbury Festival TV Guide: How to watch from the comfort of your sofa

The biggest music event of the year is almost here! For those not among the 200,000 people who managed to snag a ticket to Glastonbury Festival, fear not. We have the ultimate TV guide for you, ensuring you can enjoy all the fun on the farm from the comfort of your sofa.
Here's all you need to know about what's on TV from Glastonbury
As per usual, the BBC will be offering live streams of all the hottest performances, allowing viewers at home to see their favourite acts from the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.
Here's our pick of the top sets to look out for on each of the stages – but with more than 90 hours of performances on iPlayer, there will be plenty of coverage to flick through.
Radio coverage
If you're out and about but still want to tune in, BBC Radio 6 Music will be broadcasting live as soon as the gates open. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds will also be airing coverage.
Who is presenting?
Plenty of amazing broadcasters will be up front and centre to deliver all of the Glasto fun to your sofa, with stars including Anita Rani, Dermot O’Leary and Greg James, not to mention Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne set to present.
Fancy the full list of names who will be bringing the festival to us? Here you go: Anita Rani, Annie Macmanus, Arielle Free, Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danni Diston, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Gilles Peterson, Greg James, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Matt Everitt, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Grimshaw, Sam MacGregor, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq and Zoe Ball.