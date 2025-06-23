Glastonbury Festival TV Guide: How to watch from the comfort of your sofa

The biggest music event of the year is almost here! For those not among the 200,000 people who managed to snag a ticket to Glastonbury Festival, fear not. We have the ultimate TV guide for you, ensuring you can enjoy all the fun on the farm from the comfort of your sofa.

Here's all you need to know about what's on TV from Glastonbury

As per usual, the BBC will be offering live streams of all the hottest performances, allowing viewers at home to see their favourite acts from the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.

Here's our pick of the top sets to look out for on each of the stages – but with more than 90 hours of performances on iPlayer, there will be plenty of coverage to flick through.

© Matthew Baker Pyramid Friday The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m (highly anticipated surprise set) Saturday Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m

Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m

Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m (highly anticipated surprise set) Sunday Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m Sets from the Pyramid Stage will be available to stream live in Ultra HD and in British Sign Language.

© Alamy Stock Photo Other ​Friday Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m Saturday Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m

Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m

Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m Sunday The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m



© Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy West Holts Friday Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m Saturday Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m

Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m Sunday The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m

© Getty Images for Coachella Woodsies Friday Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m Saturday Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m

Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m Sunday Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m

© WireImage The Park Friday Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m Saturday Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m

Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m Sunday The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m



Radio coverage

If you're out and about but still want to tune in, BBC Radio 6 Music will be broadcasting live as soon as the gates open. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds will also be airing coverage.

Who is presenting?

Plenty of amazing broadcasters will be up front and centre to deliver all of the Glasto fun to your sofa, with stars including Anita Rani, Dermot O’Leary and Greg James, not to mention Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne set to present.

Fancy the full list of names who will be bringing the festival to us? Here you go: Anita Rani, Annie Macmanus, Arielle Free, Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danni Diston, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Gilles Peterson, Greg James, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Matt Everitt, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Grimshaw, Sam MacGregor, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq and Zoe Ball.