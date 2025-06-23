Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glastonbury Festival TV Guide: How to watch from the comfort of your sofa
Digital Cover film© Alamy Stock Photo

Read our top picks to tune in to…

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
The biggest music event of the year is almost here! For those not among the 200,000 people who managed to snag a ticket to Glastonbury Festival, fear not. We have the ultimate TV guide for you, ensuring you can enjoy all the fun on the farm from the comfort of your sofa.

Here's all you need to know about what's on TV from Glastonbury

As per usual, the BBC will be offering live streams of all the hottest performances, allowing viewers at home to see their favourite acts from the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park. 

Here's our pick of the top sets to look out for on each of the stages – but with more than 90 hours of performances on iPlayer, there will be plenty of coverage to flick through.

Pyramid© Matthew Baker

Pyramid

Friday

  • The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m
  • Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m
  • TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m (highly anticipated surprise set)

Saturday

  • Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m
  • Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m
  • Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m (highly anticipated surprise set)

Sunday

  • Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m
  • Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m
  • Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m

Sets from the Pyramid Stage will be available to stream live in Ultra HD and in British Sign Language.

Other© Alamy Stock Photo

Other

​Friday

  • Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m
  • Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m
  • Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m

Saturday

  • Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m
  • Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m
  • Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m

Sunday

  • The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m
  • Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m
  • Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m
West Holts© Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy

West Holts

Friday

  • Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m
  • En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m

Saturday

  • Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m
  • Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m

Sunday

  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m
  • Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m
Woodsies© Getty Images for Coachella

Woodsies

Friday

  • Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m
  • Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Saturday

  • Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m
  • Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m

Sunday

  • Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m
  • AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m
The Park© WireImage

The Park

Friday

  • Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m
  • John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m

Saturday

  • Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m
  • Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m

Sunday

  • The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m
  • Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m


Radio coverage

If you're out and about but still want to tune in, BBC Radio 6 Music will be broadcasting live as soon as the gates open. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds will also be airing coverage.

Who is presenting?

Plenty of amazing broadcasters will be up front and centre to deliver all of the Glasto fun to your sofa, with stars including Anita Rani, Dermot O’Leary and Greg James, not to mention Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne set to present. 

Fancy the full list of names who will be bringing the festival to us? Here you go: Anita Rani, Annie Macmanus, Arielle Free, Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danni Diston, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Gilles Peterson, Greg James, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Matt Everitt, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Grimshaw, Sam MacGregor, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq and Zoe Ball.

