Netflix faces fan outcry as beloved show returns for new season – without biggest star

Filming for Outer Banks season five has finally begun – and fans have a lot to say about the exciting news.

The beloved show, which debuted on Netflix in April 2020, has accumulated nearly 200 million views over its four seasons. Now, the journey continues as filming for its fifth and final season officially began on 16 June.

On receiving the news, viewers took to social media to share their excitement – and discuss the "wrong" absence of one beloved character.

Read on for more details…

What are fans saying?

When Netflix announced the news, they released pictures of the season five cast members. Taking to social media, fans all seemed to be saying the same thing – and it involved the notable absence of Rudy Pankow's character JJ.

© Sydney Gawlik/Netflix The cast return for Outer Banks season 5

"Someone's missing I fear," wrote one person, while others echoed: "Where is JJ", "He has to come back to us" and "Man, without JJ it feels wrong, like something's missing."

While some were hopeful for a possible return, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see this in season 5 when JJ gets revived", others wistfully shared old cast pictures with actor Rudy Pankow.

One person wrote: "I'll miss them forever" while another penned: "They were THE trio".

Although it seems season five will not see the return of JJ to Charleston, viewers couldn't help but share their excitement for the final instalment.

"Can't wait for more OBX drama! Hope they bring back the wild treasure hunts," one user said, while another agreed: "Sad to see it end, but excited for one last ride!"

What happened to JJ in Out Banks season 4?

Season four saw a significant development for JJ. In a shocking twist of events, JJ was killed by his real father, Chandler Groff, during the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure. This was a major turning point for the show, as JJ was a core character from the beginning.

© JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX Rudy Pankow as JJ and Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 410 of Outer Banks

Who will return to Outer Banks Season 5?

Despite the absence of JJ, the new-season pictures confirm the return of Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron.

© Sydney Gawlik/Netflix Fans are missing JJ in season 5 of Outer Banks

Other returning series regulars include Austin North, Fiona Palomo, Tony Crane and Cullen Moss.

What have the cast and crew said?

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues," creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke told Tudum.

"Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this season – it's going to be a wild ride…"

While a release date for season five is yet to be announced, Outer Banks seasons one to four are available to watch on Netflix now.