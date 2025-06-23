TV viewers praise 'masterclass' drama after long-awaited return

Julian Fellowes' hit period drama, The Gilded Age, made its long-awaited return to screens on Sunday night – and it's safe to say, fans weren't disappointed.

The costume drama follows a group of affluent New Yorkers living in Manhattan's Upper East Side during the Gilded Age, a pivotal moment in America's history marked by great economic change and conflict between old money aristocrats and the nouveau riche.

Viewer response to The Gilded Age season 3

Taking to social media following season three's debut, viewers praised the opening episode, which comes almost two years after the release of season two.

© HBO Viewers praised the season 3 premiere of The Gilded Age

Hailing the premiere as an "absolute masterclass", one person wrote: "#TheGildedAge writers' room after writing line after line of impeccable dialogue for every single actor in today's episode. 1 hr - snow, lost fortune, love, new job, divorce, sickness, nepo baby, mine sale, duke, opera, clocks, classism, racism, silver, etc. Absolute masterclass," while another added: "Episode 1 of season 3 of #TheGildedAge was SO great, beyond anything I could have imagined."

© HBO Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brook in the series

Sharing their anticipation for the remaining seven episodes, a third fan penned: "If the first episode is anything to go by, season three of #TheGildedAge is going to be out of this world!", while another added: "That was such a good episode we are so back #TheGildedAge."

What to expect from season 3

The third season, set during a "period of immense economic and social change", sees the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society after the old guard is weakened following the Opera War.

The official synopsis continues: "Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionise the railroad industry — if it doesn't ruin him first.

© HBO Carrie Coon stars as Bertha Russell

"Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada's new position as lady of the house."

It concludes: "Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."

The Gilded Age is available to watch on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. New episodes will be released weekly.