Tom Hardy surprises fans with news following TV show cancellation concerns

Tom Hardy fans rejoice! Paramount+'s record-breaking crime drama MobLand has just been renewed for season two, quashing earlier reports from The Sun that suggested cancellation due to mixed viewer reception.

The good news was announced in a short video, mere weeks after the season one finale aired.

Paramount+ has said that the first episode accumulated 26 million viewers since its debut on 30 March, and became the streamer's second most-watched original series after Taylor Sheridan’s Landman.

Keep reading for what we know so far…

MobLand returns

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the official MobLand and Paramount+ accounts shared a series of videos with a caption that read: "They may have won the battle, but will they win the war? #MobLand will return for Season 2 on Paramount+."

Fans had previously taken to social media to endorse a renewal, despite the rumours of a cancellation.

One person wrote: "Season 2 please! Just do it! Now!", while another asked: "When will the second season be released? We are very much looking forward to it!"

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Bold statement but I think this could possibly be the best series I’ve ever seen."

What can we expect as the Harrigan family saga continues?

As season one's explosive finale left Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) in jail, the big question for season two is: who will step up to lead the notorious mob family?

© Paramount Plus The first episode amassed 26 million viewers

And what will happen if it's Conrad's sinister grandson/son Eddie (Anson Boon), whose real parentage shocked viewers in the season finale?

Viewers were also left dismayed when Harry (Tom Hardy) was left with a knife wound accidentally inflicted by his wife, Jan (Joanne Froggatt).

© Paramount Plus Tom Hardy and Paddy Considine in MobLand

While there are no official details yet, Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, said: "With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen."

"We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK," Chris continued.

Who will star in MobLand season 2?

The returning cast has not been confirmed, but viewers can expect to see the core cast back for a second instalment, including Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ What will happen to Maeve and Conrad?

Other cast members include Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan and Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister.

What have fans said about the season 2 renewal?

Viewers took to social media to air their excitement, with one person writing: "Season 2? Time to re-enter the underworld like I never left." Another person penned: "Best show on TV right now. More Tom and Pierce".

© Paramount Pierce Brosnan in Mobland

Meanwhile, another person said: "So hyped for it! Season 1 was brilliant, the cast and their performances were so good!!!"

More details are yet to be officially announced by Paramount+, but for now, one thing's for certain: we definitely can't wait to see the return of the gritty London crime drama in all its treacherous glory.

Season one of MobLand is available to watch on Paramount+ now.