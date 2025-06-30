Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Winslet drops out of major new drama TV show - details
Kate Winslet drops out of major new drama TV show - details
Kate Winslet drops out of major new drama TV show - details

Find out more about why Kate stepped down from role

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Although Kate Winslet has been in some amazing shows and movies recently, including Mare of Easttown and Lee, the actress has dropped out of her latest project, which was set to air on the popular streaming service Hulu in the US. 

The show, The Spot, reportedly follows a successful surgeon, originally set to be played by the Titanic actress, and her husband who believes that she might be responsible for the hit and run death of a child. The synopsis continues: "While looking into the matter, dark secrets are revealed that will test their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal." 

Kate Winslet attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton

While the project sounds brilliant, Kate - who was also attached to the project as an executive producer - has now left the show. According to Deadline, the reasons behind this decision are creative and are in regards to the project's evolution over time. 

The show is now reportedly recasting Kate's role and having conversations with other A-list stars, with the show still set to be released in 2026. 

Kate has left the project

This isn't the first time that Hulu has had to recast a projet, with Kate McKinnon previously being replaced by Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout, and Margaret Qualley being replaced by Grace Van Patten in the upcoming Amanda Knox drama, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. 

Amy Schumer was also originally cast in the Barbie movie before dropping out, with Margot Robbie ultimately taking on the role. Speaking about the casting, Amy told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That's what we said. But it really was just like creative differences. But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be watching this movie." 

The actress recently starred in HBO's The Regime

She later joked about the role after seeing the movie in the cinema alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, posting: "Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood." 

