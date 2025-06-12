Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham celebrates with King Charles on eve of knighthood news - best photos
Subscribe
Meryl Streep, David Beckham and Kate Winslet attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

The football legend attended the King's Foundation Awards on Thursday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
40 minutes ago
David Beckham has been having quite the busy week, first with the announcement of his knighthood and then that he is set to guest-edit an issue of Country Life to commemorate his 50th birthday.

However, it seems that things aren't slowing down for the Beckham family patriarch, as he attended the King's Foundation Awards Ceremony alongside an impressive set of A-Listers on Thursday.

Marking the 35th anniversary of the Foundation, the event took place at St James's Palace, attended by around 200 guests; the awards celebrate the work of students, teachers, and more who have contributed to the charity's work across sectors including sustainability, heritage and environmental education.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the event…

Meryl Streep, Alan Titchmarsh, David Beckham, Penny Lancaster and Kate Winslet attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

David Beckham was joined by other beloved celebrities at the ceremony, including actresses Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet, model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, and longtime BBC presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

British former football player David Beckham (C) smiles during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, on June 12, 2025.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The group appeared to be getting along splendidly while they waited for the King to arrive at the ceremony.

Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet look at Britain's King Charles as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

King Charles arrived at around 2pm, and took his time to greet the various guests attending the event.

Kate Winslet meets with Britain's King Charles as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

The King appeared to share a brief special moment with Titanic star Kate Winslet, whose daughter Mia Threapleton is currently shooting to fame thanks to her appearance in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme.

Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and David Beckham react next to Britain's King Charles as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

As always, the husband of Queen Camilla couldn't help but bring out his charm and witty sense of humour, as he was pictured having a quick laugh with Kate, Meryl and David.

Britain's King Charles shakes hands with David Beckham next to Penny Lancaster and Meryl Streep, as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

The husband of fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham seemed particularly excited to see the King, just days after the announcement that he would be receiving a knighthood.

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, on June 12, 2025© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry was also pictured taking a glance at the special cake made for the occasion, which featured a bright and beautiful floral pattern.

What is the King's Foundation?

The King's Foundation is a charity that the now-King Charles founded when he was the Prince of Wales, back in 1990.

With the King's values on sustainability at the heart, the Foundation aims to build and support communities to promote harmony between people and the planet.

As well as education courses and wellbeing programmes, the Foundation also leads placemaking and regeneration projects both in the UK and abroad, giving another life to historic communities and buildings.

