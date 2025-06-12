David Beckham celebrates with King Charles on eve of knighthood news - best photos

David Beckham has been having quite the busy week, first with the announcement of his knighthood and then that he is set to guest-edit an issue of Country Life to commemorate his 50th birthday.
However, it seems that things aren't slowing down for the Beckham family patriarch, as he attended the King's Foundation Awards Ceremony alongside an impressive set of A-Listers on Thursday.
Marking the 35th anniversary of the Foundation, the event took place at St James's Palace, attended by around 200 guests; the awards celebrate the work of students, teachers, and more who have contributed to the charity's work across sectors including sustainability, heritage and environmental education.
What is the King's Foundation?
The King's Foundation is a charity that the now-King Charles founded when he was the Prince of Wales, back in 1990.
With the King's values on sustainability at the heart, the Foundation aims to build and support communities to promote harmony between people and the planet.
As well as education courses and wellbeing programmes, the Foundation also leads placemaking and regeneration projects both in the UK and abroad, giving another life to historic communities and buildings.