David Beckham celebrates with King Charles on eve of knighthood news - best photos

David Beckham has been having quite the busy week, first with the announcement of his knighthood and then that he is set to guest-edit an issue of Country Life to commemorate his 50th birthday.

However, it seems that things aren't slowing down for the Beckham family patriarch, as he attended the King's Foundation Awards Ceremony alongside an impressive set of A-Listers on Thursday.

Marking the 35th anniversary of the Foundation, the event took place at St James's Palace, attended by around 200 guests; the awards celebrate the work of students, teachers, and more who have contributed to the charity's work across sectors including sustainability, heritage and environmental education.

© Getty Images David Beckham was joined by other beloved celebrities at the ceremony, including actresses Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet, model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, and longtime BBC presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The group appeared to be getting along splendidly while they waited for the King to arrive at the ceremony.

© Getty Images King Charles arrived at around 2pm, and took his time to greet the various guests attending the event.

© Getty Images The King appeared to share a brief special moment with Titanic star Kate Winslet, whose daughter Mia Threapleton is currently shooting to fame thanks to her appearance in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme.

© Getty Images As always, the husband of Queen Camilla couldn't help but bring out his charm and witty sense of humour, as he was pictured having a quick laugh with Kate, Meryl and David.

© Getty Images The husband of fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham seemed particularly excited to see the King, just days after the announcement that he would be receiving a knighthood.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The father of Prince William and Prince Harry was also pictured taking a glance at the special cake made for the occasion, which featured a bright and beautiful floral pattern.

What is the King's Foundation?

The King's Foundation is a charity that the now-King Charles founded when he was the Prince of Wales, back in 1990.

With the King's values on sustainability at the heart, the Foundation aims to build and support communities to promote harmony between people and the planet.

As well as education courses and wellbeing programmes, the Foundation also leads placemaking and regeneration projects both in the UK and abroad, giving another life to historic communities and buildings.