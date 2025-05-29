The Phoenician Scheme star Mia Therapleton looks just like her famous mother Kate Winslet in £300,000 worth of jewellery

It was a glittering case of like mother, like daughter at the New York premiere of The Phoenician Scheme.

23-year-old Mia Threapleton turned heads-and drew comparisons to her Oscar-winning mother, Kate Winslet - while dripping in nearly £300,000 worth of diamonds.

Flanked by co-star Scarlett Johansson at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Mia was the picture of refined elegance in an emerald green, strapless Elie Saab gown that whispered old-Hollywood glamour but with a fresh, Gen Z twist. The dress - expertly styled by Farrah O’Connor - featured a ruched bodice, cinched waist and soft draped skirt that flowed into a romantic train, creating a statuesque silhouette that was equal parts classic and commanding.

The pièce de résistance? A suite of jaw-dropping pieces from Maison Boucheron’s Quatre Radiant Edition. “Mia Threapleton chose to wear creations from Maison Boucheron,” the Kering-owned jewellers confirmed in a statement.

© WireImage Mia Threapleton was a red carpet vision in forest green chiffon and £300K in Boucheron diamonds

The look included the Quatre Radiant Edition necklace in white gold, entirely paved with diamonds and valued at an eye-watering £248,000, a matching ring worth £45,500, and two diamond-paved ear clips priced at £1,960 each-bringing her total jewellery tally to £297,420.

© WireImage Zoom in: Mia’s diamond collar and peachy glam were giving fresh-faced heiress energy

The minimalist, sculptural design of the Boucheron pieces felt refreshingly modern against the backdrop of old-school Hollywood glamour-much like The Phoenician Scheme itself, which blends 1950s kitsch with Anderson’s signature handcrafted aesthetic. The diamonds glistened under the camera flashes like shards of vintage mirror, echoing the film's noir undertones and Mia’s role as nun Liesl Korda, a convent-raised heiress thrown into a world of dangerous decadence.

O'Connor has been quietly curating Mia’s fashion emergence, building a red-carpet wardrobe that’s both elevated and unexpected. At Cannes, she stepped out in custom Oscar de la Renta and Chopard. In London, she wore archival Fendi from the '80s with Jessica McCormack earrings-fashion insider choices that signal a rising star with serious taste.

© Getty Images Modern muses: Mia and Scarlett lit up the carpet in Wes Anderson-worthy hues

While comparisons to her mother are inevitable, Mia is carving out her own sartorial identity-polished, directional, and diamond-drenched. As one fashion editor whispered at the H! Fashion office, "Kate Winslet is British cinema royalty, but Mia is the Gen Z queen-in-waiting."

And if this premiere is anything to go by, her reign will be an incredibly stylish one.