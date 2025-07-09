'Bonkers' 6-part competition show has fans 'binge-watching whole series' in one day

It's been nearly 50 years since the release of cult classic film Jaws, and TV viewers' fascination with sharks is showing no signs of slowing down.

Netflix is diving headfirst into the frenzy with its new 6-part competition show, All the Sharks – and fans can't seem to get enough already.

Dubbed as an "absolutely bonkers new reality contest" by RadioTimes, the competition series sees four teams of dedicated shark experts race to track down and photograph as many sharks as possible. What's not to like?

© Courtesy of Netflix Fans react to the new series After debuting on Netflix on 4 July, fans quickly took to social media to share their love of the thrilling show, with one viewer writing: "Just binge-watched the whole series of All the Sharks today. Loved it!" Meanwhile, another said: "All the sharks is my dream show. I'm so invested, it's like catching pokemon. But sharks. And really cool.

© Courtesy of Netflix A third person penned: "Immediately obsessed with all the sharks on Netflix. Immediately plotting a sapphic marine biologist romcom based on it." Gaining an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and sitting in the top 10 TV most-watched shows on the streamer, it's safe to say the new series is making serious waves.

© Courtesy of Netflix What is All the Sharks about? The official synopsis reads: "Racing against time – and each other – teams dive deep into the world's most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity.

© Courtesy of Netflix "Over six action-packed episodes, they'll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they'll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. "Blending breath-taking visuals, 'fin-tastic' shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks – showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever."

© Courtesy of Netflix What have critics said? The series has been met with generally positive reception, particularly for its blend of reality and genuine wildlife and conservation education. In its review, Esquire said: "It's silly, it's stupid, and you will watch it until the finale (or the 'fin-ale')." "This series has the human thrills of Drive to Survive, the deep-sea tension of Jaws and a smattering of Squid Game’s game playing," it continued.