Netflix adds prequel drama hailed as 'phenomenal' by viewers – and it's climbing the charts

Netflix has just added another hit drama to its roster of films, and it's already climbed into the Top 10.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was first released in 2023, is based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel and is a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

The latest film tells the origin story of Coriolanus Snow, who eventually becomes the power-hungry President of Panem.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about?

The film is set decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem and sees him as a teenager in a post-war Capitol.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Coriolanus is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace.

The synopsis, courtesy of Lionsgate, continues: "With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate The film is now on Netflix

"With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

What have viewers said about the film?

The film received positive reviews from viewers, who hailed the drama as "phenomenal" on social media upon its release.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate The movie was released in 2023

One person penned: "It's hard to imagine a more captivating, thrilling, heartbreaking, all-around phenomenal #HungerGames prequel," while another wrote: "Done with the first 2 parts of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and my god the movie is just brilliant."

A third viewer added: "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is soo good… brilliant performances from the entire cast!"

Who stars in the film?

The movie features an impressive cast, including The Gilded Age actor Tom Blyth as the future President Snow, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer as Coriolanus' cousin, Tigress, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate The film is a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is available to watch on Netflix.