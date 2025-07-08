Netflix releases 'jaw-dropping' show based on 'wild' true story

Netflix has just added a gripping documentary based on a wild true story – and it promises to be the most jaw-dropping in the anthology series.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X explores the chaotic events that unfolded when a teenage girl made a Facebook event for her sweet 16th. What started as a simple party invite became an unimaginable disaster.

The feature serves as the sixth episode in the Netflix anthology series Trainwreck, which "revisits some of the most gripping, bizarre – and sometimes even horrifying – events that once dominated the mainstream media."

What is Trainwreck: The Real Project X about?

The official synopsis reads: "In 2012, a teenage girl in the small Dutch town of Haren creates a Facebook event for her sixteenth birthday party, but mistakenly makes it public instead of private.

"Inspired by a love of the Hollywood movie Project X, Dutch teenagers make the event go viral, and soon tens of thousands of people sign up to come to the party.

"Despite warnings, police and local authorities don’t think anyone will turn up.

"No provisions are made to entertain the masses of young people who arrive in Haren, and the party soon explodes into a full-blown riot."

The consequences of such an unprecedented event led to significant destruction, looting, arson and injuries in Haren.

The year 2012 also saw the release of the film Project X, a party movie that similarly showed three teens who throw a birthday party that spirals quickly out of control.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X uses interviews and archival footage to recount how this seemingly minor mistake spiraled into a national emergency, and highlighted just how much something that started on social media could pose such a challenge to authorities.

Other episodes in the series

This isn't the first episode in the series – in fact, it's the sixth.

The anthology includes Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise and Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel.

Each episode charts how seemingly benign real-life events spiraled into chaos and destruction.

Woodstock '99 saw a highly anticipated music festival descend into riots of violence and assault.

The Astroworld Tragedy followed how the catastrophic crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in 2021 resulted in multiple fatalities.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Mayor of Mayhem chronicled the controversial tenure of a mayor whose actions led to public disarray.

Poop Cruise documented the infamous 2013 Carnival Triumph cruise, where passengers endured overflowing toilets and limited food after an engine fire left the ship in distress.

The Cult of American Apparel investigated the controversial corporate culture and downfall of fashion brand American Apparel.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (as well as the other five episodes) is available to watch on Netflix now.