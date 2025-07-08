Netflix drama 'better than Squid Game' sparks same complaint from fans with first look at new season

Netflix has finally released the trailer for the third season of Japanese sci-fi thriller, Alice in Borderland, and while fans can't wait for the new season, some couldn't help but make the same complaint.

The show, based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, is hugely popular among fans, with some claiming the series is better than Netflix's smash hit survival thriller, Squid Game, which recently returned with its third season.

Taking to social media upon the release of the season three trailer, fans questioned the whereabouts of fan-favourite characters, Shuntarō Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) and Hikari Kuina (Aya Asahina), who were both missing from the clip.

© Haro Aso,Shogakukan / ROBOT Alice in Borderland returns with its third season in September

One disappointed fan wrote: "My eyes were looking for Chishiya and Kuina. As we all were hoping for Netflix to not ruin things, and guess what? They did," while another added: "So excited but where's Chishiya, can't accept Alice in Borderland without Chishiya."