Exciting Bridgerton season 4 updates – including surprise wedding

Dearest gentle reader, as the countdown begins for the next season of Bridgerton, the ton is abuzz with conspiratory whispers regarding the fate of the next Bridgerton sibling.

With Penelope and Colin’s romance (aka Polin) finally finding its happy ending in season three, attention now turns to the charming second-eldest Bridgerton, Benedict.

Following the news that filming has officially wrapped and with a 2026 release date confirmed – plus both seasons five and six already greenlit – excitement is building. So, what can fans expect from this eagerly awaited new chapter?

Join us as we break down the latest updates, from returning cast favourites to exciting new characters.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Latest Bridgerton update On 20 June, it was officially announced that filming for season four had wrapped – meaning Benedict and Sophie’s love story is safely in the can. Taking to social media to announce the news, the Bridgerton Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes look at season four leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, alongside Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh. The caption read: "Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to…"

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX When will Bridgerton season 4 air? The upcoming eight-episode season has been confirmed by Netflix’s Tudum to debut in 2026 – but whether that's early or late in the year remains to be seen.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Who is returning to Bridgerton season 4? While the exact premiere date is still under wraps, what we can be sure of is that many beloved cast members are back. As regards to the Bridgertons, the confirmed list of stars reprising their roles in the elite family includes Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Also returning are Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton and Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton. Hannah Dodd, who was once Francesca Bridgerton, is listed under her married name, Francesca Stirling.

© Netflix Meanwhile, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Polly Walker are back as the formidable Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Portia Featherington. Other notable names include Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich. And let's not forget the wonderful Julie Andrews, who also reprises her vocal role as Lady Whistledown.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Who are the new cast members in Bridgerton season 4? Newcomer Yerin Ha brings Benedict's love interest Sophie Baek (Sophie Beckett in the books) to life. Michelle Mao is set to play Rosamund Li, Sophie's eldest sister, and Isabella Wei will portray Posy Li, Rosamund's younger sister. Additionally, Katie Leung will appear as new character Lady Araminta Gao.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix What can we expect for season 4? It's no secret that Bridgerton is as much a joy to make as it is to watch. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Bailey said: "There's a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it." He went on to share an anecdote of a wedding scene in season four, before quickly stopping himself as he realised he may have put his foot in a major plot point. "People know that people get married in Bridgerton – that's not a spoiler, right?"