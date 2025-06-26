Bridgerton star lands lead role in 'epic' historical drama series

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen has been cast as the female lead in Prime Video's upcoming historical drama series, Bloodaxe.

The series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Vikings creator Michael Hirst and his son, Horatio Hirst, tells the epic true story of one of history's most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild.

What is Bloodaxe about?

Billed as an "epic historical drama," the series chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings.

The synopsis continues: "As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga."

Who stars in Bloodaxe?

Xavier Molyneux, who is perhaps best known for playing Byron Stone in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, will lead the cast in the title role as Erik Bloodaxe.

Jessica, who is famed for playing Cressida Cowper in Netflix's Bridgerton, will star as Erik's wife, Gunnhild.

As for her other screen credits, the 33-year-old appeared in the 2017 horror film, Leatherface, as well as the ITV period drama, Mr Selfridge, and the 2017 drama series, Tina and Bobby.

What to expect from the show

After the series was first announced earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, described it as "a fascinating tale".

"We are thrilled to partner with Michael and Horatio Hirst, who have an impressive track record bringing historical dramas to life with stunning authenticity and gripping storytelling," he said in a statement, adding: "This story is a fascinating tale of Erik Bloodaxe and we can't wait to unveil this new chapter to transport our global customers back to a fascinating era of history."

Meanwhile, Michael Hirst added: "I feel blessed and deeply excited that Amazon has given me the opportunity to return to the fantastic world of the Norse Sagas and the men, women and gods of the Viking world who have come to mean so much to me.

"Horatio and I intend to open your eyes to incredible new characters and unbelievable stories, all of which happen to be true and many of which changed the course of history."

A release date for the series, which is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, has yet to be announced.