Bridgerton season 4 will be 'very different' from previous seasons

Bridgerton star Polly Walker has revealed that the highly anticipated fourth season will be "very different" from the previous three in terms of its storytelling.

In a new interview, the actress, who plays Portia, Dowager Baroness Featherington, shared that the new episodes will have a "very different tone", incorporating an "upstairs-downstairs" element through the perspective of the servants.

"I think this season will be — which we've just finished doing — I think it's a very different tone," the actress told Collider. "Sort of upstairs-downstairs, so you get to know some of the other, you know, the servants, the people who are standing at the door, witnessing it all. You get to hear their stories a bit more."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Season four explores the perspectives of the staff

Expanding on how the show explores the lives of the staff in season four, showrunner Jess Brownell told HELLO! and other press earlier this year: "We've spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the Ton, so it felt right that after three seasons of doing that, we could expand on the world and go downstairs.

"It broadens our world, but also, we know how difficult a pairing between a gentleman and a maid will be."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao and Isabella Wei as Posy Li in season four

What to expect from season four

Season four will explore the star-crossed lovers' story of the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, and a maid called Sophie.

A synopsis reads: "Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The new season tells the love story of Benedict and Sophie

Describing Sophie, showrunner Jess previously said: "She is based on a Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking three steps ahead. She's going to throw Benedict for a loop, and Yerin [Ha]brings this incredible feistiness, humour, and vulnerability to the role. We're so lucky to have her."

Bridgerton season 4 release date

The eight-episode season will premiere on Netflix in 2026.

Seasons one to three of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.