Bridgerton fans all asking same question after latest season 4 update

Filming for Bridgerton season four has officially wrapped, and while the latest update about the hit Netflix period drama delighted fans, some were left asking the same question.

The news was announced on social media via the show's official account, which posted a playful behind-the-scenes video showing the cast entering their trailers in costume and exiting in their normal clothing.

The video featured various appearances from stars of the show, including season four leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as well as Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh.

The caption read: "Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to."

While many fans shared their excitement in the comments section, others couldn't help but point out the absence of certain cast members.

One person asked: "WHERE'S LUKE NEWTON?" while another added: "Where is Luke and why is he missing from all BTS."

A third fan penned: "Colin & Eloise??????"

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton

Others reassured fans, speculating why Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton isn't in the video. "Why are people worried about Colin? We know he's in this season. He just wasn’t there when this was being filmed," wrote one person.

Bridgerton season four cast

Fans can rest assured that, like many of the main stars, Luke will be reprising his role as Colin in the upcoming season.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Season four will focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett

He'll be joined by Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, whose love story will be the focus of the new season.

Also returning are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, among others.

What is season four about?

The new episodes will tell the star-crossed lovers' story of the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, and a maid named Sophie.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha star in the series

A synopsis (via Tudum) reads: "Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."

Bridgerton season 4 release date

The eight-episode season will arrive on Netflix in 2026.