Dylan Dreyer gets called out over time away as co-star gives update on return to TODAY

It's time for Dylan Dreyer to get back to her seat on the 3rd Hour of TODAY's desk.

The longtime TODAY anchor has spent the last several mornings away from her usual spot at NBC studios, as she competed in the American Century golf championship.

And as she made her way back to New York City back from the annual celebrity golf tournament, which was held in Nevada, her co-star Al Roker couldn't help but take a jab at her place on the final rankings.

© Instagram Dylan shared a photo with Carson, who also competed

On the news desk this Monday, July 14 were Al, Craig Melvin, and Kaylee Hartung, while Dylan is still away and usual co-anchor Sheinelle Jones continues to take time off following the death of her husband Uche Ojeh.

Al then said that Dylan is on her way back, before joking: "With her fantastic last place finish," as Kaylee noted that "she's consistent," and Craig quipped that she at least got to second place in karaoke.

Fellow TODAY anchor Carson Daly also competed in the celebrity golf tournament, he finished in 22nd place, while Dylan took the 90th slot.

© Instagram She attends the championship every year

The winner of the championship was former ice hockey player Joe Pavelski, while other notable celebrities that competed were Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who finished in 5th place, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who finished 8th, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who finished 15th, Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro, who finished 28th, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who finished 63rd, and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who finished at 73.

Despite her low ranking, Dylan nonetheless had a blast during the three-day, 54-hole tournament, and shared a slew of posts about it to her Instagram.

© Instagram The tournament was held in Nevada

Her last one was a photo dump featuring a variety of photos with friends, including Carson, as well as her husband Brian Fichera.

"One of the best parts of @acchampionship is all the fun that happens off the course!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Boat rides, jersey swaps, connecting with friends and making new ones! Thanks for another great year!!"

© Instagram Dylan placed last

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise her, with one writing: "Always excited for you when it's ACC Tournament time Dylan. It's next to impossible to play golf regularly raising a young family as you & Brian do along with a very busy professional working career. You always do us SO proud every day Dylan. Way to go!!" as others followed suit with: "Great shots!!" and: "Thanks for sharing the pictures. Glad you had a fun time. That’s what really matters!" as well as: "Even though you came in last at this tournament, a score under 100, in my book, is awesome!!"

Dylan and her husband Brian have been married since 2012, and share three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three.