The Today Show star's unexpected movie roles you forgot about – and how unrecognizable they look!

Al Roker may be best known for his beloved role as meteorologist, a position he's held for decades, most famously on the Today Show.

However, because he has come to be among America's most favorite and famous weathermen, he has been in high demand to make countless special on-screen appearances away from NBC studios, and in Hollywood instead.

The TV veteran has lent his signature cheerful persona and booming voice to a myriad of television shows and movies, animated or otherwise, and he recently marked quite the impressive milestone in his delightful Hollywood side hustle.

On Thursday's installment of Today's 3rd Hour, Al was celebrated by his co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones as they revealed his milestone 50th television and movie cameo.

The hosts' shared a clip of their beloved Al in a "scene-stealer" of a cameo on Kenan Thomspon and Kel Mitchell's highly-anticipated Good Burger sequel, where Al and Kel appeared startled as they switched a screen from one weather catastrophe to another.

"I had a such a good time with them filming that scene," Al said, as he noted he has been "lucky enough" to work on a handful of iconic sets – Seinfeld, Men in Black, to name a few – and he went on to reflect on the past 49 cameos he has done.

"I apologize in advance for making you watch me make a scene," he joked, as he noted that it's cool the countless Hollywood cameos now present him the opportunity to "live on forever."

Viewers of the Today Show then got glimpses of Al through the years, looking both unrecognizable in some and his signature self in others. In Men in Black he was himself but a weather reporting alien, on Will & Grace they recreated a scene straight from the Today Show Plaza, on Proud Family he was an animated, wish-granting genie that often turned villainous, and on Zombieland, the one and only Bill Murray kills him with a metal chair after he becomes a zombie.

© Getty Al as himself on Seinfeld in 1993

Among his most recent cameos are in Billions and on a skit from Please Don't Destroy on Saturday Night Live, and he couldn't help but note that now his goal is to actually host the show.

© Getty The beloved weatherman also recreated a scene from the Today Show on Will & Grace

Though Al maintained his impressive cameo record just boils down to his proximity to countless sets given his NBC-located offices, his co-star Sheinelle insisted they were all amazing.

She then asked her co-host if it was a pinch-me moment for him nonetheless, and he said: "Yeah it is. It's really kind of bizarre, you know because, listen, we all started in local news, so you're very happy with the group that you're with, but to get a chance to do things like this [is great.]"

