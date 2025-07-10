TODAY's Dylan Dreyer's fans put her rarely-seen husband in the spotlight during time off show

Dylan Dreyer is taking some time off from the Third Hour of TODAY to pursue one of her other passions — golf!

The NBC meteorologist, 43, is in Lake Tahoe playing in the American Century Championship, which takes place over July 9-13, and shared some outtakes from her trip across the country.

Joining her, of course, is her ever supportive husband Brian Fichera, who is a cameraman, producer, and studio technical expert for NBC News and WHDH.

© Instagram Dylan is in Lake Tahoe for the 2025 American Century Championship

Brian and Dylan have been married since 2012 and share sons Calvin "Cal," Oliver "Ollie" and Rusty. Her TODAY co-anchor Carson Daly is also participating in the tournament, joining other celebrity golfers like Steph Curry, Brian Baumgartner and Josh Allen.

Brian, who has taken a backseat from social media in recent months, is stepping in once again as his wife's doting caddy, and made a rare appearance in a photo shared by Dylan from the green.

"Ok…we've made it to @acchampionship…let the games begin!!" she captioned the post, which included a shot of herself and Brian posing with other participants at the tournament.

© Instagram Her husband Brian joined her as her caddy

Fans left comments on the post that even honed in on the cameraman specifically, with responses like: "Parents getaway!!!!" and: "Good luck! Glad Brian's your caddy!!!!" as well as: "Good luck this year! Love watching you play every year! And your caddy is kind of cute!."

It's already been a whirlwind summer for Dylan, who's spent the past few months shuttling between commitments for work and beyond to Universal Studios, Alaska, and then the United Kingdom for the Royal Ascot.

As is tradition, the TODAY anchor then found herself in department stores across the pond stocking up on as much gluten-free food as she could for her son Calvin back home, who is celiac.

© Instagram The TODAY anchor is hoping to redeem herself from her last place finish last year

The mom-of-three previously spoke with HELLO! about the convenience of finding such produce in the UK compared to the United States, explaining: "I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to the UK] and my life revolves around my kids and with Calvin having celiac disease."

"You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes," she continued. "It would just be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian share three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

"I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States. I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay," Dylan added.

"The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking. So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then…just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."