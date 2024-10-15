Al Roker delivers hopeful update on Hoda Kotb's Today departure, says she's not 'leaving, leaving' — exclusive

Hoda Kotb may have recently announced that she is leaving her role as lead co-anchor on the Today Show, but don't fret, her longtime colleague Al Roker maintains that it is far from a departure from the show.

The veteran anchor has been part of the NBC family since 1998, and the Today Show family since 2007, and through it all, she has had the support of Al, who has been part of the Today crew since 1996.

And while her role certainly will change — as she prioritizes spending more time with her daughters, Hope and Haley — the show will always stay true to its roots, and Hoda will always remain part of the family.

Al, speaking exclusively to HELLO! in honor of the release of his new cookbook, Al Roker's Recipes To Live By, which he co-wrote with his chef daughter Courtney Roker Laga, set the record straight on Hoda's announcement.

"You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," he shared, maintaining: "She's just transitioning into a different role."

Speaking on how time with family was Hoda's primary motivation, he noted that though he is "in a different place" when it comes to parenthood – he and his wife Deborah Roberts are already empty nesters — he completely understands Hoda.

© Getty Al and Hoda, pictured above in 2007, have both worked with NBC for several decades

"I'm just head over heels over my granddaughter," he said of his daughter Courtney's daughter Sky, who she welcomed last year with husband Wesley Laga, though he continued: "But my kids are grown. They're out of the house. I've had my time with them."

He added: "Hers are just, you know, they're little ones, and she wants to spend that time with them. So I completely get it," though again emphasized: "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

© Hachette Book Group USA The beloved weatherman is celebrating the release of is new cookbook

Plus, as Hoda's role evolves, Al also maintained that "the great thing about the Today Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts."

© Hachette Book Group USA The book was inspired by family memories and recipes, and was co-written with his daughter Courtney

Gushing over the likes of fellow anchors Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Laura Jarrett, Peter Alexander and Willie Geist, he said: "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

© Instagram Al with his family celebrating his 70th birthday earlier this year

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al ensured, noting that the show, which has been on the air since 1952, for a whopping 72 years, is "built to evolve."

He further reflected: "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."