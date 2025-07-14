Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS fans get promising show update amid character changes
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS© Getty

The beloved procedural is coming back for its 23rd season in October

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The 23rd season of NCIS is making its way to you shortly.

The last time the beloved ABC procedural was on the air was back in May for the season 22 finale, which saw a deadly alliance between a cartel and a mob boss leading the NCIS to discover missing nuclear materials, and forcing Gary Cole's character to make risky choices that could impact both the mission and his career.

And though the next season won't be back until the fall, the last month has come with some exciting updates for fans.

View post on Instagram
 

In production

Over the weekend, lighting tech Nicholas Aiello took to Instagram and revealed that season 23 is officially in production.

Giving a glimpse inside the show's set in Santa Clarita, California, Nicholas shared photos of some of the lighting gear all set up on set ready to go.

"Day 1 of NCIS season 23," he wrote with a smiling emoji, and fans and fellow crew were quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their excitement.

"Baker's Man" After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker's favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres' secret romance is discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres.© Getty Images
NCIS first premiered in 2003

"Woohoo! Thanks for being part of the BEST Team Ever. Bring it!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Let's GO!" and: "Time to get busy!!!" as well as: "Welcome back!!"

A switch in direction

Earlier this month, showrunner Steven D. Binder also opened up about how the show intends to prioritize the characters' personal lives as storylines more than ever before.

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Pam Dawber guest stars as Marcie Warren in NCIS © CBS via Getty Images
Mark Harmon left in 2021

Speaking with TVLine about what viewers can expect from season 23, which will premiere on CBS on October 14, showrunner Steven D. Binder said: "We really want to get to everybody in a big way."

NCIS: Origins; NCIS; NCIS: Sydney© CBS
The franchise also has spin-offs NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, among others

"I know people always say, 'I watch the show for the characters' — that was always our thing — and I really want to make this a character-forward show in a way we haven't seen before," he went on, and emphasized: "So, if you're invested in these people, this is going to be the season for you."

Woman and man holding clapper board standing against grey backdrop© Marcell Piti/Paramount+
New spin-off NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres September 4

The move is not unlike the direction of the Austin Stowell led prequel series NCIS: Origins, which premiered last year, and which focuses on a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character Mark Harmon starred as on the franchise's original show for close to two decades.

Though certainly packed with action and drama, the show primarily focuses on giving fans an intimate glimpse into Gibbs' early days as a special agent, and the personal events that shaped his role on NCIS.

