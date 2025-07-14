NCIS fans get promising show update amid character changes

The 23rd season of NCIS is making its way to you shortly.

The last time the beloved ABC procedural was on the air was back in May for the season 22 finale, which saw a deadly alliance between a cartel and a mob boss leading the NCIS to discover missing nuclear materials, and forcing Gary Cole's character to make risky choices that could impact both the mission and his career.

And though the next season won't be back until the fall, the last month has come with some exciting updates for fans.

In production

Over the weekend, lighting tech Nicholas Aiello took to Instagram and revealed that season 23 is officially in production.

Giving a glimpse inside the show's set in Santa Clarita, California, Nicholas shared photos of some of the lighting gear all set up on set ready to go.

"Day 1 of NCIS season 23," he wrote with a smiling emoji, and fans and fellow crew were quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their excitement.

"Woohoo! Thanks for being part of the BEST Team Ever. Bring it!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Let's GO!" and: "Time to get busy!!!" as well as: "Welcome back!!"

A switch in direction

Earlier this month, showrunner Steven D. Binder also opened up about how the show intends to prioritize the characters' personal lives as storylines more than ever before.

Speaking with TVLine about what viewers can expect from season 23, which will premiere on CBS on October 14, showrunner Steven D. Binder said: "We really want to get to everybody in a big way."

"I know people always say, 'I watch the show for the characters' — that was always our thing — and I really want to make this a character-forward show in a way we haven't seen before," he went on, and emphasized: "So, if you're invested in these people, this is going to be the season for you."

The move is not unlike the direction of the Austin Stowell led prequel series NCIS: Origins, which premiered last year, and which focuses on a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character Mark Harmon starred as on the franchise's original show for close to two decades.

Though certainly packed with action and drama, the show primarily focuses on giving fans an intimate glimpse into Gibbs' early days as a special agent, and the personal events that shaped his role on NCIS.