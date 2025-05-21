Chris O'Donnell updates fans on attempts to revive NCIS: LA after heartbreaking cancellation

When NCIS: Los Angeles was cancelled in 2023 after 14 seasons, it was no secret that the cast was disappointed with the choice.

Starring Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, Chris O'Donnell, and LL Cool J, among others, it was the first and longest-running NCIS spin-off, having first premiered in 2009 and coming to an end in May 2023.

And though most moved on to other projects, there have been attempts to revive the beloved spin-off, however unfortunately to no avail.

Chris, recently speaking with TVLine while promoting his new, separate spin-off, 911: Nashville, revealed that the cast had actually gotten together to pitch an NCIS: LA movie in order to wrap up some loose ends from season 14, but it didn't pan out.

"We suggested it actually, but I don't think that formula works really well for CBS," he shared.

"When we were all sitting around during the strike," he recalled, referring to the SAG-AFTRA strike that halted Hollywood from July to November 2023, adding: "We were like we could crank one of these out in about six weeks, and it would actually be great."

However, he further shared: "But it didn't happen. It was tough to leave because everyone just loved working with each other."

As for his next project, 911: Nashville, which so far has also cast LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Capshaw, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, he shared they officially start production in June, and that they are "getting excited to head to Nashville."

He confessed that his relationship with Nashville is still "very limited," having only "driven through" it a few times, however he does have "a lot of friends there."

Still, he gushed: "I'm excited to have the culture, the music, the whole town. I've had a lot of friends from Los Angeles move to Tennessee to get out of LA so this is a good reason to go." He also addressed that considering the recent wildfire crisis that recently ravaged much of the area, it's "not the worst time to go."

As for his new role, that of Captain Don Sharpe, he couldn't say much, but did share: "He's married, he's got a son who also works at the fire station," before noting: "I don't know how much I'm supposed to say to be honest."

Reflecting on his 14 years as Special Agent G. Callen, and taking on a new character now, he added: "I'm excited to play a different character. I loved playing Callen for 14 years on NCIS: Los Angeles. It was a great family, and I'm looking forward to a new family in Nashville and being on ABC for a while."