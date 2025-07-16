'Brilliantly fresh' detective series will be your next crime drama obsession

Calling all detective fans! A new crime drama is just months away from its US premiere, and we think you'll want to add this one to your watchlist.

A first contemporary adaptation of George Simenon's beloved novel series, Maigret stars Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) as the titular Parisian detective Jules Maigret as he takes down criminals in the French capital.

While the series has yet to have a confirmed UK broadcaster, it's set to premiere on MASTERPIECE Mystery in the US on October 5. Keep reading for all you need to know about the show, and catch a preview of the series below.

What to expect from Maigret

The six-part series follows Jules Maigret, a talented police detective in his mid-30s who's just been promoted to Chief Inspector in the Brigade Criminelle of the Police Judiciaire, the elite investigative unit of the Paris Police.

While Maigret has "uncanny ability" to get under the skin of the criminals he's pursuing, as well as "an unmatched knowledge of Paris", he's "indifferent to hierarchy and authority", and it's only his arrest and conviction rate that keeps him at La Crim.

The synopsis reads: "Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives, 'Les Maigrets,' solve a series of complex crimes in Paris. Maigret’s unconventional methods and unique sense of justice put him at odds with his superiors and the judicial system he is supposed to represent. Maigret must outwit some of Paris’s most cunning and violent criminals, while dealing with his own troubled past."

The preview clip, released by PBS in June, gives a glimpse of Maigret's unconventional methods in action. Keep scrolling to watch the video.

Who stars in Maigret?

Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim) leads the cast as Jules Maigret.

He stars alongside Stefanie Martini (The Gold, Last Kingdom, Emerald City), who plays Maigret's wife, Madame Louise, who works as a psychiatric nurse.

They're joined by Blake Harrison (World on Fire, I Hate Suzie Too), Reda Elazouar (Sex Education, Pirates), Kerrie Hayes (The Responder, Criminal Record), Shaniqua Okwok (The Flatshare, It’s a Sin) and Rob Kazinsky (Star Trek: Section 31, Eastenders), who make up the Les Maigrets,' the team of loyal detectives who work with Maigret at the Brigade Criminelle.

Meanwhile, Nathalie Armin (Showtrial S2, Juice) plays a bright and ambitious prosecutor, Mathilde Kernavel.

What have show bosses said?

Playground's Joint Managing Director, David Stern, described the series as a "brilliantly fresh take" on the original material.

"George Simenon's creation of Jules Maigret holds a firm place in the pantheon of great literary detectives and we are incredibly grateful to our partners MASTERPIECE, Banijay, ILP and John Simenon for their trust and support as we endeavor to bring a contemporary Maigret to a new, worldwide audience," he said in a statement earlier this year. "Patrick Harbinson's brilliantly fresh take on this iconic IP is reflective of Playground's ambition to expand our growing slate of contemporary returning dramas that speak to a global marketplace."

Meanwhile, Simon Cox, EVP Content & Acquisitions, Banijay Rights, said the show "will be a tour-de-force production and potentially a long-running franchise."

Maigret arrives on MASTERPIECE Mystery in the US on October 5. A UK release date has yet to be announced.