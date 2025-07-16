Call the Midwife's 2025 Christmas special gets a huge twist

Call the Midwife is currently filming its highly anticipated Christmas special – and there's a huge overseas twist that promises to showcase the popular BBC period drama like never before.

Taking to Instagram, the show revealed that filming is officially underway for the 2025 Christmas special – and this time, it's set against the buzzing backdrop of Hong Kong.

The upcoming festive episode will be the show's 14th Christmas special, continuing a tradition that began on Christmas Day 2012 and has returned annually ever since.

Before reading on to find out more, our very own acting TV editor Nicky Morris said: "Call the Midwife has been on our screens for over a decade now, but the show still knows how to keep things fresh. This Christmas special will undoubtedly be the best yet!"

An over-the-seas twist

Sharing a picture of the cast, including beloved series regulars Laura Main, Stephen McGann and Jenny Agutter, the caption read: "NEWS! Call the Midwife Cast Begins Christmas Filming in Hong Kong!"

It went on to explain that following the news that this year's special would be set in both Poplar and Hong Kong, "members of our team quietly jetted off to film the far eastern elements of the festive story" last week.

It continued: "What better way to mark the beginning of an exotic filming adventure than with a traditional clapperboard shot!

"Our team report that the weather is rather hot and humid, but morale is very high, and the work rather exciting…."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Trixie Aylward (Helen Geogrge) in Call the Midwife

The post concluded: "Over the next days we'll be bringing you news and updates on the progress of our cast in Hong Kong, so do keep a look out! Xxx

"Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 15 in 2026 xx"

Fans react to the new update

Fans were quick to show their excitement for the new filming location.

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: "Omg I am a huge fan and from Hong Kong. Great fun shooting in my city and can't wait for the new season. Sending love," while another said: "I am beyond thrilled at this new special coming!!!!"

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Oh, I love it when they go abroad for the Christmas special. I love the Africa one and I'm sure I'll love this one too."

Indeed, this isn't the first time the show has been filmed abroad. The 2016 Christmas special was shot in South Africa, during the apartheid era.

The episode followed a group of Nonnatus House midwives and nurses as they travelled to South Africa to assist a struggling clinic facing closure.

When will the Christmas special and season 15 air?

While there have been no official announcements by the BBC, it's safe to assume that with a two-part Christmas special, the first half will air on Christmas Day (25 December) and the second on Boxing Day (26 December), as it did last year.

It will then be followed by eight new episodes in January 2026.