5 must-watch crime dramas to binge on Apple TV+ now

With the endless and constant arrival of crime dramas across all streaming services, it's hard to decide which ones to invest our time in. Luckily for us, Apple TV+ has an impressive slate of shows to get stuck into, and we've compiled a short list of our must-watch picks.
From troubled detectives to murderous sisters, here are our favourite crime dramas on Apple TV+.
Bad Sisters
This smash hit dark comedy series, created by and starring Sharon Horgan, follows four tight-knit sisters who set out to free a fifth from an abusive husband who is driving a wedge between their family. But when the toxic brother-in-law, John Paul, who they all want dead, actually dies, the sisters' lives are turned upside down.
Season two picks up two years after John Paul's death, and while the sisters may have moved on, past truths begin to resurface, and they find themselves thrust back into the spotlight.
The synopsis continues: "Suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."
Sharon (Catastrophe) leads a star-studded as Eva, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (Reunion) as Grace, Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) as Ursula, Sarah Greene (Normal People) as Bibi and Eve Hewson (The Perfect Couple) as Becka.
The series boasts a respectable 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed as "brilliant" and "binge-worthy" by viewers.
Smoke
Taron Egerton stars as arson investigator Dave Gudsen, who teams up with troubled detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.
The synopsis reads: "Created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, Smoke follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions."
Following its release, viewers praised the show on social media.
One person wrote: "Smoke on Apple TV 10/10! The plot twist! Great writing, can't wait to see how they tie everything together," while another commented on the chemistry between the two leads, adding: "First two episodes of Smoke on Apple TV are compelling. Always enjoy watching Egerton and Jurnee Smollett matches him. Great chemistry between them!"
There are four episodes currently available to binge, with new episodes being released weekly until the ninth and final instalment on August 15.
Presumed Innocent
Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, this eight-parter stars Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who is accused of murdering his colleague at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The synopsis reads: "The series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."
The series, which viewers have described as "gripping", also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Peter Sarsgaard.
Hijack
This tense thriller sees Idris Elba in the role of skilled business negotiator Sam Nelson, whose seven-hour flight from Dubai to London is hijacked by a group of armed criminals.
The synopsis reads: "Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."
It's up to Sam to "step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing".
The series holds an impressive 90 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised by viewers as "excellent" and "thrilling".
Criminal Record
Touching on issues of race and institutional failure, this London-set drama follows two clashing detectives who are drawn into a confrontation over an old murder case.
Cush Jumbo (Vera) stars as June Lenker, a young Detective Sergeant in the early stages of her career, while Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) plays well-connected and seasoned Detective Chief Inspector, Daniel Hegarty, who is determined to protect his legacy.
Season two sees the pair lock horns once again in a complex murder case.
The synopsis reads: "In season two, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice."
It continues: "It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain."
The series has been described by viewers as "edge of the seat stuff".