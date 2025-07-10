5 must-watch crime dramas to binge on Apple TV+ now

This smash hit dark comedy series, created by and starring Sharon Horgan, follows four tight-knit sisters who set out to free a fifth from an abusive husband who is driving a wedge between their family. But when the toxic brother-in-law, John Paul, who they all want dead, actually dies, the sisters' lives are turned upside down.

Season two picks up two years after John Paul's death, and while the sisters may have moved on, past truths begin to resurface, and they find themselves thrust back into the spotlight.

The synopsis continues: "Suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

Sharon (Catastrophe) leads a star-studded as Eva, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (Reunion) as Grace, Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) as Ursula, Sarah Greene (Normal People) as Bibi and Eve Hewson (The Perfect Couple) as Becka.

The series boasts a respectable 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed as "brilliant" and "binge-worthy" by viewers.