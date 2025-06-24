5 new must-watch crime dramas on Netflix to binge right now

You know you can always rely on Netflix when it comes to gripping crime dramas. There has been no shortage of bingeable series on the platform over the past few months, from gritty detective shows that leave you wanting more to dark mystery dramas that keep you glued to your sofa all weekend.
If you're looking for a new show to get stuck into, here are our top picks from the last few months.
The Waterfront
Inspired by true events, this twisty North Carolina-set crime drama follows the Buckleys, who have ruled Havenport for decades, controlling everything from the local fishing industry to the town's restaurant scene. But when patriarch Harlan Buckley steps back from the family business following two heart attacks, wife Belle and son Cane are driven to increasingly dangerous means to protect their legacy.
The synopsis continues: "As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who's lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family's future forever."
Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw, Mindhunter) and Maria Bello (BEEF, A History of Violence) star as husband and wife, Harlan and Belle Buckley.
They're joined by Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom, The Walking Dead: Dead City) as Cane, and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) as Bree.
Dept. Q
Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode stars as brilliant but tortured detective DCI Carl Morck, who is wracked with guilt after a shooting leaves a young PC dead and his partner paralysed.
When he returns to work, Carl is assigned to lead a new cold case unit: Dept. Q, a PR stunt to distract from the failures of an under-resourced police force.
The synopsis continues: "But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove.
"So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."
The series also stars Chloe Pirrie (The Game, An Inspector Calls), Jamie Sives (Annika, Guilt), Mark Bonnar (Shetland, Unforgotten), Alexej Manvelov (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Chernobyl), and Leah Byrne (Nightsleeper, Call the Midwife).
Secrets We Keep
Set in an affluent Copenhagen suburb, this limited series follows the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of Filipino au pair, Ruby.
When neighbour Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen) becomes convinced that something has happened to Ruby, she and her au pair, Angel (Excel Busano), dive deeper into the mystery and suspicions about people in Cecilie's inner circle start to arise.
The synopsis continues: "However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get. Cecilie and Angel are ready to help, and gradually, the power structures and privileges within the beautiful homes start to be exposed.
"Yet, Cecilie's commitment to uncovering the truth is put to the test when Ruby's disappearance reveals connections reaching into Cecilie's own family. She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light."
The Survivors
This thrilling whodunnit, based on Jane Harper's bestselling novel, follows a young couple who are visited by ghosts of their past when they return to their hometown.
Fifteen years ago, when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his seaside hometown of Evelyn Bay, Kieran Elliott's life changed forever. When he finally returns with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him comes to the surface.
The synopsis continues: "When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer among them."
Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha star as Kieran Elliott and Mia Chang.
The Glass Dome
Created by Swedish bestselling crime author Camilla Läckberg, this six-part series follows criminologist Lejla Ness (Léonie Vincent), who returns to her small hometown after her adoptive mother's death, only to be thrown into a dark mystery involving the disappearance of her friend's younger daughter – a case which has haunting similarities to her own childhood abduction.
The synopsis continues: "Determined to find the missing girl at all costs, Lejla battles with her trauma as she veers ever closer to the truth about Alicia’s kidnapping — and her own."