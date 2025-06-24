5 new must-watch crime dramas on Netflix to binge right now

Inspired by true events, this twisty North Carolina-set crime drama follows the Buckleys, who have ruled Havenport for decades, controlling everything from the local fishing industry to the town's restaurant scene. But when patriarch Harlan Buckley steps back from the family business following two heart attacks, wife Belle and son Cane are driven to increasingly dangerous means to protect their legacy.

The synopsis continues: "As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who's lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family's future forever."

Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw, Mindhunter) and Maria Bello (BEEF, A History of Violence) star as husband and wife, Harlan and Belle Buckley.

They're joined by Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom, The Walking Dead: Dead City) as Cane, and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) as Bree.