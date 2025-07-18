Who is still alive from the original Star Trek, and where are they now?

With the exciting release of season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Disney+, which came out on 17th July, Star Trek fans are bound to be thrilled.

Let's take a step back in time, though. Before all the adaptation series, as great as they were, there was an original cast of space troopers.

The classic sci-fi series Star Trek was a fan favourite of the 1960s, even during the reruns in the 70s and 80s.

Not surprisingly, the show is still a phenomenon today, with many spin-off series such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Discovery.

© CBS via Getty Images Who was your OG favourite character?

But let's not forget the original cast who, in their own right, became superstars, even after the show's cancellation in 1986.

Sadly, as the show was several decades ago, several members of the original cast have passed away, such as Nichelle Nichols (Uhura), who died in July 2022; Leonard Nimoy (Spock) in 2015; DeForest Kelley (Dr Leonard "Bones" McCoy); and James Doohan (Scotty) in 2005.

© CBS via Getty Images Nichelle Nichols passed away in 2022

So, for now, let's look at the cast members who are still here and their journeys:

William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk)

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G William Shatner is still going strong

After his role as captain of the starship came to an end in 1986, his role in the Star Trek franchise surely didn't.

He basically re-launched his career after starring in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture and then went on to star in a further six films in the franchise.

© Getty Images He was part of the OG cast as Captain

On 2nd February 2025, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd Saturn Awards ceremony. This recognition was for his huge involvement in science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

© Variety via Getty Images Through the years he has gained a lot of recognition

Aside from his numerous acting roles, he took his legacy to the next level when he became the oldest person to go into space in 2021. He flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and experienced a sub-orbital flight that took him beyond the Kármán line. However, his trip left him with an interesting take and made him reflect on the fragility of life on earth, rather than his love of space.

© Getty Images He was the oldest to go to space

A busy man, he is also nearing the end of his nationwide tour titled William Shatner: Live on Stage, where Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is screened.

In terms of returning to the frontier? William said he would only reprise his role on these conditions: "If Kirk is going to come back, it has to mean something."

Nowadays, the 94-year-old is focusing on his health battle with tinnitus, a hearing disorder, and was recently announced as one of the new faces of Tinnitus Quest.

George Takei (Lieutenant Sulu)

© Getty Images for Foundation for George Takei has had a varied career

George Takei, born Hosato Takei, went on to star in a variety of television series such as The Six Million Dollar Man, Ironside, and Kung Fu.

The 88-year-old then turned to co-writing projects in 1979, such as Mirror Friend and Mirror Foe. Aside from TV and film, he has even co-written a graphic novel.

© Getty Images He played Lieutenant Sulu

George also had a reality TV moment where he appeared on shows such as The Apprentice and I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

In 2005, he came out as gay and admitted that he and his partner, Brad Altman, had been in a relationship for 18 years, and the pair are still together. He has also been involved in many LGBTQ+ campaigns advocating for equal rights.

© Photo: Getty Images He married Brad Altman in 2005

Walter Koenig (Chekov)

© Getty Images Walter Koenig turned his acting skills to teaching

Walter continued to work in television after Star Trek and even reprised his role of Chekov in seven of the franchise’s films.

© CBS via Getty Images He reprised his character a few times

Alongside acting, the 88-year-old expanded his creative skills by roguishly becoming an acting teacher, directing plays, and writing novels.

© FilmMagic Walter Koenig and Judy Levitt were the cutest pair

He was married to actress Judy Levitt from 1965 until 2022, when she sadly passed away. Together, they had two children: Andrew, who passed away in 2010, and a daughter named Danielle.

Fans will be pleased to hear that a sweet Star Trek reunion even happened back in 2008 when Walter was the best man at his co-star's wedding - George Takei to Brad Altman.