William Shatner, 94, issues firm statement to fans: 'Be aware'

William Shatner has been a mainstay of the entertainment industry for decades, making his film debut in the early 1950s before finally becoming a household name with his appearance as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

The Canadian actor, 94, has also maintained a consistent presence on social media in the later years of his career, actively posting on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

So much so, however, that as with many other celebrities, fake social media accounts of the star often pop up and sometimes even dupe fans, with William taking to his Instagram page to put another one of them on blast.

The actor posted a screenshot of a new fake profile bearing his name, and wrote "FAKE!" atop it, adding in his caption: "Latest scam account pretending to be me. Be aware!"

Fans even reacted with comments like: "They like you so much that they want to be you!" and: "There is only one. Mr. Shatner!" as well as: "Someone asked to follow me recently with your name. People are crazy out there. Thanks for keeping us informed."

The Miss Congeniality star is quite firm when it comes to solidifying his presence on social media and keeping his followers informed, even writing: "This is my **ONLY** IG account. Don't be fooled," in his bio.

His pinned post on his Instagram page shows a list of his official pages, with a caption that reads: "Again I am posting this for those of you who seemed to think I left out Telegram or some other insidious social media group or page that I am on."

"I am **ONLY** on the accounts listed," William continued. "If someone contacts you pretending to be sent by me or 'found out' that I have a secret account that they want to tell you about – they are out to SCAM YOU! Don't be a victim! I don't know why fans want to believe strangers versus my own posts? If I add a platform; I will have this graphic updated. Am I clear?"

The actor also uses his social media platforms to keep his fans up to date on upcoming appearances, as he continues to make frequent showings at fan conventions and expos well into his 90s to discuss his legacy with Star Trek as one of its last surviving stars.

"We face a dystopian world, what is a very real possibility and getting more and more real with the wars," the actor previously told Smashing Interviews Magazine of the sci-fi franchise's continued relevance. "I mean, who could afford a war at this bloody time? It's insane."

"Star Trek has this possibility that, in a couple of hundred or three hundred years from now, we will have solved all this."

"We will have put polluting industries up into space the way Jeff Bozos wanted to do."

"We will make park-like the earth, so when we ship some of the people who are working up there down, they enter the beauty of earth like it was meant to be, and we can see how quickly nature rescues itself if we just leave it alone."