Viewers are saying the same thing about Star Trek: Discovery season three 

Star Trek: Discovery landed on Netflix on Friday, and fans are already saying the same thing. Not only are they loving the new storyline - that Michael Burnham and crew of the USS Discovery are now in the far-flung future, but a new cast member, Grudge the cat, has become an instant hit.

One person wrote: "That Hope Is You, Part 1 - I absolutely loved the S3 premiere ep! I loved the world they’re building, the performances, the look, the tech, and most of all the inspiration and excitement that I feel from what they’re doing here.

"So excited for this season!" Another added: "Can we talk about the breakout star of Season 3 of #StarTrekDiscovery? It's obviously Grudge the cat."

Meet Grudge the cat

A third person tweeted: "There is a cat in the new #StarTrekDiscovery. The cat is my new favorite character." The fluffy feline even has his own Twitter account, and wrote: "Wow, am I a great actress or what?" Cute!

The season three synopsis for the popular sci-fi show reads: "After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation."

Are you a fan of the sci-fi series?

Speaking about Michael's journey in season three, Sonequa Martin-Green told Trek magazine: "Coming back [to Discovery], it’s tough to come back. Surprisingly, Shockingly. It’s tough to come back, and to come back to the rigidity that I once knew, that was once home to me. I’ve gotten to live in a world where things are looser. I’ve gotten to feel what that feels like. So, It’s interesting because it’s not an easy transition back to the crew."

