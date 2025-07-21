TV viewers binge-watch 3-part returning crime drama after 'excellent' premiere episode

ITV's hit detective drama Karen Pirie returned with its second season on Sunday night, and viewers have hailed the opening episode as "excellent", with some binge-watching the entire season on ITVX.

Based on author Val McDermid's A Darker Domain, the series stars Lauren Lyle as the eponymous DI Karen Pirie as she returns with a "riveting" new cold case to solve.

It's safe to say that the almost three-year wait between seasons has been worth it for viewers of the show, which is a must-watch for fans of the detective genre.

What have viewers said about the show?

Taking to social media following episode one, viewers hailed the show as "absolutely brilliant".

© Photographer: Mark Mainz Karen Pirie returned with its second season on Sunday night

One person penned: "Enjoyable first episode of the new series, so intriguing I immediately binge-watched the other two on ITVX," while another added: "Just binge-watched 2nd series of a Karen Pirie with Lauren Lyle and Emer Kenny, brilliant, as good if not better than Series 1."

A third viewer wrote: "I thought #KarenPirie was excellent TV, looking forward to next Sunday," while another added: "Part 2 of #KarenPirie Season 2 on @ITVX and it is ON! It's gonna be a late one."

What to expect from season 2 of Karen Pirie

The new episodes see Karen, who has been promoted to Detective Inspector, assigned to an infamous unsolved cold case that puts her under "intense scrutiny" from her boss, the media, and "sinister forces that would rather the past stayed in the past".

© Mark Mainz/ITV Lauren Lyle stars as Karen Pirie

The case is the 1984 kidnapping of Catriona, the charming young heiress to a vast oil fortune, and her two-year-old son Adam, from outside a fish and chip shop in Fife. The ransom notes that followed caused an "uncontrollable press storm", but when the culprits fell silent, the police faltered, and the two victims were never seen again.

The synopsis continues: "Now, a man's body has been discovered, with indisputable links to the original kidnap. With the first piece of evidence in decades, Karen must assemble an unbeatable team alongside her sincere and lovable sidekick, DC Jason 'Mint' Murray (Chris Jenks) and the brilliant - but romantically complicated - DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt).

© Mark Mainz / ITV The series has been hailed as "excellent" by viewers

"With the international renown of the kidnap and the constant pressure from Catriona's father, Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo), the team take on the biggest challenge of their careers to date. As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead."

Meet the cast of Karen Pirie season 2

Lauren Lyle (Outlander, The Outrun) leads the cast as Karen Pirie. She's joined by fellow series one regulars Chris Jenks (Beyond Paradise, Vigil), Steve John Shepherd (Harry Potter), Zach Wyatt (Timestalker, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Emer Kenny (The Curse), and Rakhee Thakrar (Wonka).

Joining the cast for season two are Saskia Ashdown (Six Four), Frances Tomelty (Unforgotten), James Cosmo (Braveheart), and John Michie (Holby City), as well as Bridgerton's James Fleet, Mr Selfridge actor Tom Mannion, and Ferrari actor Tommaso Basili.

© Mark Mainz / ITV All episodes are available to stream on ITVX

Viewers can also expect to see a host of new faces bringing the 1980s to life, including Stuart Campbell (The Winter King), Julia Brown (World on Fire), Mark Rowley (One Day), Jack Stewart (Outlander), Kat Ronney (Dinosaur), Conor Berry (Schemers), Jamie Michie (Back to Life), Madeleine Worrall (The Legend of Tarzan), Thoren Ferguson (Rebus), and Helen Katamba (The Nest).

Seasons one and two of Karen Pirie are available to stream on ITVX now.