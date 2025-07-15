ITVX adds laugh-out-loud drama that's 'not far off' Gavin & Stacey's humour

ITVX is serving up a dose of heartwarming nostalgia with its recent addition of the much-loved drama series, Fat Friends.

The hit show first aired on ITV in October 2000 and stars James Corden, Ruth Jones, Sheridan Smith and Alison Steadman – all of whom went on to feature in the beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Fat Friends, dubbed a "laugh-out-loud comedy drama", follows the lives of several slimming club members in Leeds as they battle with their weight and relationships.

Read on to find out more about the British comedy series.

What is Fat Friends about?

Set in the bustling city of Leeds, Fat Friends revolves around a local slimming club and the lives of its members as they navigate the ups and downs of their weight loss journeys.

© ITV/Shutterstock Lynda Baron, Lisa Riley and James Corden in Fat Friends

From the challenges of dieting to the everyday struggles of relationships, family and work, the series approaches this journey with the typical humour and relatability expected from a show starring James Corden and Ruth Jones.

The two stars also began writing Gavin & Stacey while they were still on Fat Friends.

Of the Slimming World members, the show follows Jamie Rymer (James Corden), a teenager who struggles with his weight, is teased at school and has a mother battling depression. As the show follows his progress, he eventually finds success in both his work and love life.

© ITV/Shutterstock The show was one of the earliest projects worked on by James Corden and Ruth Jones

Meanwhile, Kelly Chadwick (Ruth Jones) works in a fish and chip shop and faces many obstacles in her weight loss journey, including her struggle to have a baby.

Alison Steadman plays Betty Simpson, Kelly's mother, who feels increasingly lonely after giving birth to her son. She rejoins the slimming group and is shocked when her childhood sweetheart, Ian, joins the same group.

What have viewers said about the show?

While critics have acknowledged that Fat Friends doesn't quite reach the same heights of smash-hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey, GQ said: "It's not far off."

© ITV/Shutterstock Sheridan Smith, who also starred in Gavin & Stacey, appeared in Fat Friends

A noughties TV show about weight loss may cause some viewers to believe it hasn't aged well, however, GQ wrote: "It's kind to its characters, and celebrates their ordinary-ness in a way that completely avoids condescension."

Meanwhile, viewers on X, formerly Twitter, have praised its enduring quality.

"It's one of the most charming shows I've seen," wrote one user. "Such interesting characters and so of its time as well. ITV really did have some great original dramas in the 00s."