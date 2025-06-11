6 hidden gem crime dramas on ITVX you might have missed

If there's one thing we can count on ITV for, it's cracking crime dramas. The broadcaster has released some amazing shows recently, from Protection to Code of Silence. But did you know that there's a wide range of gripping series available to stream on ITVX that you might have missed?
As well as producing its own original dramas, ITVX has acquired some must-watch series over the last few months. Here are some that you might not know about…
The Consultant
Based on the 2015 novel by Bentley Little, this "twisted" eight-part thriller stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, a mysterious new consultant who joins gaming company CompWare after the sudden murder of its CEO.
The series is described as a "twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee".
The synopsis continues: "When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives."
Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns), Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus, The Messengers), and Aimee Carrero (The Menu, Spirited) also star.
Rabbit Hole
This high-stakes, eight-part spy thriller stars Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a private espionage agent who finds himself framed for murder by powerful forces with "the ability to influence and control populations".
The fast-paced conspiracy drama also stars Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown) and Meta Golding (Ransom Canyon, Empire).
River
This totally binge-worthy crime drama sees Stellan Skarsgård in the role of brilliant but tortured detective, John River, who is grieving the murder of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson (played by Nicola Walker). But as the investigation into her death unfolds and her deepest secrets come to light, River begins to question everything he thought he knew about his friend.
The synopsis reads: "John River: a man whose vulnerabilities and eccentricities are brought to the fore as he grieves the loss of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson.
"The stages of his grief mark River's growing bonds with those he has excluded from his heart and his mind, and when a murder suspect jumps to his death whilst being pursued by River, the pressure and scrutiny that surrounds him escalates fast."
It concludes: "As the investigation into Stevie's murder begins to reveal her deepest secrets, River has to question everything he thought he knew about his one true friend. Their relationship might have survived her death, but can it survive the truth of who she really was in life?"
North Shore
This Australia-set murder mystery follows two detectives, one British and one Australian, who are forced to team up to investigate the complex murder of a UK politician's daughter in Sydney.
Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt stars in the six-parter alongside Game of Thrones actor John Bradley.
The synopsis reads: "Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences."
5 top ITV drama series
1. The Bay
Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues.
2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders.
3. Unforgotten
Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past?
4. Out There
Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life.
5. Playing Nice
James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.
A Murder at the End of the World
Emma Corrin (The Crown, My Policeman) stars in this critically-acclaimed seven-part murder mystery as Gen-Zer Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker who, along with eight other guests, is invited to participate in a remote Icelandic retreat by a reclusive billionaire.
The synopsis continues: "When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."
Clive Owen (Inside Man) and Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) also star.
The Killing Kind
Adapted from the bestselling novel by Jane Casey, the six-part psychological drama follows the dangerous and complex relationship between a high-flying defence barrister and her former client-turned-lover.
After Ingrid Lewis (played by Emma Appleton) represents successful businessman John Webster (Colin Morgan) in court when he was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and won his case, their relationship turns personal.
The synopsis continues: "When she wanted to end the relationship, he couldn't let her go and consequently, Ingrid's world imploded. Just as Ingrid is rebuilding her life, the sudden death of her mentor and friend collides with the unexpected reappearance of Webster with a sensational claim.
"Locked in a game of cat and mouse and fuelled by an obsession to find out the truth, Ingrid's world threatens to unravel once more."