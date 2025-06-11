6 hidden gem crime dramas on ITVX you might have missed

This totally binge-worthy crime drama sees Stellan Skarsgård in the role of brilliant but tortured detective, John River, who is grieving the murder of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson (played by Nicola Walker). But as the investigation into her death unfolds and her deepest secrets come to light, River begins to question everything he thought he knew about his friend.

The synopsis reads: "John River: a man whose vulnerabilities and eccentricities are brought to the fore as he grieves the loss of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson.

"The stages of his grief mark River's growing bonds with those he has excluded from his heart and his mind, and when a murder suspect jumps to his death whilst being pursued by River, the pressure and scrutiny that surrounds him escalates fast."

It concludes: "As the investigation into Stevie's murder begins to reveal her deepest secrets, River has to question everything he thought he knew about his one true friend. Their relationship might have survived her death, but can it survive the truth of who she really was in life?"