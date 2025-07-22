9 surprising celebrities who got their start on Neighbours - including 3 A-list actors

Though it's hard to imagine her as anything other than the pop icon we know and love today. Once upon a time, before the glitz and the glam, Kylie Minogue played Charlene Robinson, the tomboy-next-door who worked as a mechanic. Her slow-burn romance with Scott Robinson (played by Jason Donovan) goes down in iconic soap history. In fact, their wedding racked up almost 20 million viewers in the U.K.

Kylie, as well as her on-screen husband, reprised her role back in 2022 when the show was originally meant to wrap up before being renewed by Amazon.

"Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heart-warming and celebratory finale. You’ll be in my heart always!!!" she penned at the time, tagging her former on-screen husband as she shared a series of pictures of their characters over the years.