Margot Robbie's secret gesture to Neighbours cast revealed

A Hollywood megastar, Margot Robbie has appeared in almost 30 movies, while garnering widespread critical acclaim, and ranking as one of the world's highest-paid actresses, but did you know that it all began on the set of Neighbours?

On Tuesday evening, the Australian star took to the stage for the 'BAFTA a Life in Pictures' special supported by TCL – making her the youngest ever guest to take part – and she revealed her sweet gesture to the cast and crew after learning that the soap would be coming to an end.

Of course, it has recently been announced that Neighbours has found a new home on Freevee. However, prior to this, when Margot had initially heard that it would be ending, she sent over a pretty lavish surprise:

"I wrote everyone a big letter and kind of recapped some of the funny times and things that I remember from our time. I sent like 37 bottles of champagne for every year that the show had been on air, and then of course I did a little video that they could play during the last episode," she said.

Speaking about her time on the show, in which she was cast as Donna Freedman at the age of 17, Margot explained:

Margot took part in a special episode of 'BAFTA A Life in Pictures'

"I attribute so much of who I am now and what I am now to being on Neighbours. I didn't go to film school or drama school, I wish that I had, but I learnt on the job I was on Neighbours. I did 300 episodes on that soap in three years and I mean you learn a lot and it was some of the greatest years of my life. It was like my university years and my last day on Neighbours was like graduating; you give speeches, you get gifts – it's a whole thing."

The actress appeared on Neighbours as Donna Freedman

Reflecting on her friendships behind the scenes, Margot also opened up about how the cast taught her valuable life skills.

"Toadie [Ryan Moloney] taught me how to do my taxes and, you know, Dr. Karl [Alan Fletcher] helped me out with the side gig because I needed money to pay rent and Susan Kennedy [Jackie Woodburne] showed me how to roast a chicken, I mean everyone. I had slept on everyone's couches and everyone pitches in and helps you out so when it was ending it was, you know, it's just a very… emotional thing."

