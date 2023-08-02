Could Barbie's Margot Robbie be about to play this Australian icon?

How incredbile would it be to see Barbie star Margot Robbie in this role?

Margot Robbie is the name at the tip of everybody's tongue at the moment following the runaway success of Barbie, and so many will understandably be wondering where they might see her again?

Margot only has one upcoming project at the moment, that being Queen of the Air, which will see her play famed trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel, but in a recent interview with E!, Australian icon Kylie Minogue posited a tantalising possibility. Despite being a major star for decades, no one has yet made a biopic on Kylie, but when the Australian singer was probed as to who would play her in a potential film, she had one name on her lips.

Responding to the question, the 'Padam Padam' hitmaker enthused: "Margot Robbie in my dreams. She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

It's not only an Australian accent that Kylie and Margot share as both stars rose to fame on the popular soap opera Neighbours before they found themselves catapulted into global fame.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kylie gave her support to the idea of Margot playing her in a ciopic

Kylie played one of the soap's most iconic characters, tomboy Charlene Mitchell, and her relationship and marriage to Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan proved to be very popular with viewers, with the episode of their wedding attracting nearly 20 million viewers when it aired in the United Kingdom.

Margot, meanwhile, played popular character Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, earning two Logie Award nominations for her portrayal of the character. Both Kylie and Margot made cameo appearances in what was thought to be the series' final episode back in 2022.

© Impressions Kylie rose to fame to Neighbours

Kylie's career is also going from strength to strength at the moment with the 'All the Lovers' songstress recently confirming a residency at Las Vegas, sharing the news at a top-secret event held at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, where HELLO! spoke with the legend herself.

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," she told us at the event.

Kylie recently announced a Las Vegas residency

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where, I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

Kylie also shared the news via Instagram, writing "VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency."

© Getty The residency will last for three months

At the live announcement, Kylie told the small group gathered: "Today is the day where it's all become beautifully real..I've been on a journey [with this project] for three years. To finally be able to say 'Yes, I am doing a show in Vegas'..it's such a good match, and I couldn't be more excited!"

While no setlist has been revealed, expect Kylie to perform 'Padam Padam' and many more tracks from Tension, her 16th studio album, which is out September 22, as well as from her catalog of greatest hits (think "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and "All the Lovers").