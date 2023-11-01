Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert spark debate with epic Mean Girls comeback – but someone's missing

North Shore High School has its Mean Girls back! Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert are Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners once more.

The three actresses returned to their iconic Mean Girls characters from 2004, as they reunited for a Walmart commercial.

However, while the new ad honored some of Mean Girls' most unforgettable scenes, fans couldn't help but miss Rachel McAdams, a.k.a. the one and only Regina George, who was noticeably absent from the reunion.

Revisit Mean Girls

Walmart announced their epic Mean Girls ad on a Wednesday, of course, and fans quickly went wild over all the movie's scenes being recreated to promote the shopping mecca's upcoming Black Friday deals.

"At North Shore, some things never change," a voice over from Lindssay starts, before she adds: "On Wednesdays, we still wear pink," before Lacey comes in, in lieu of Rachel, and says: "Get in sweetie, we're going deal shopping," instead of the oft-quoted: "Get in loser, we're going shopping."

The ad further sees the women 20 years later with fitting new roles, Karen as a (very ditzy) weather reporter, Cady as a guidance counselor "still getting schooled" by cool students, and Gretchen as a doting mom (but not a regular mom, a cool mom), who is still trying to make fetch happen.

Among the recreated scenes were the classic: "I saw Cady Heron wearing Army pants and flip-flops, so I bought Army pants and flip-flops," replaced with: "I saw Ms. Heron Apple AirPods and Legos, so I bought Apple AirPods and Legos."

MORE: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?

MORE: Meet Lindsay Lohan's baby boy! Star's brother Dakota shares glimpse of newborn Luai

Sharing the ad to her own Instagram, Lindsay aptly wrote in the caption: "Get in, besties. We're going shopping," adding: "#BlackFridayDeals go live next week."

© Getty Mean Girls premiered in 2004

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to weigh in on the comeback, and many couldn't help but wish Rachel had joined, writing: "Loved it but we need Regina," and: "So fetch! But no Regina feels blasphemous," plus a third fan added: "It ain't nothing without Rachel McAdams!"

Still, most loved it nonetheless, and wrote: "The best commercial in history of commercials," and: "I wanted to hate this and loved this," as well as: "This is toooo good! Great marketing!" plus another fan added: "OMG this is the best thing I've seen! We NEED part 2!!!!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.