GMA's Sam Champion looks completely unrecognisable in must-see then-and-now photo

Sam Champion appears to have morphed into a completely different person, judging by a throwback photo of him from his early career.

The GMA star was less than thrilled to discover someone on social media had dug out a photo from the archives of him during his stint in Jacksonville, Florida.

Then-and-now

Sam looked unrecognizable in the photo, sporting a mustache and fair hair while presenting the weather.

Shared by a fan on X, the caption read: "A younger @SamChampion when he was a weather person in Jacksonville, FL."

Sam saw the photo, and while he appeared to laugh it off, he had one specific request. "Please hide this photo," he commented alongside a laughing-crying emoji. "And do NOT post a then-and-now."

He didn't get his wish as another fan did just that and shared a side-by-side image of the throwback photo and a recent shot of Sam in the GMA studios.

"@SamChampion then and now," the caption read, which caused Sam to comment with a facepalm emoji.

© Getty Images Sam looks like a different person now

However, Sam joined in on the running joke and reposted the then-and-now photo alongside the caption: "Well, that hurts," adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Fans attempted to placate Sam, with one commenting: "You are handsome then and you are handsome now!"

Others were shocked by the difference in his appearance, with another replying: "How is it you look better now?"

© Getty Images Many fans agreed Sam looks better now

A third said: "Nah, I was watching you this morning on GMA and thought (not for the first time), this man has aged like fine wine!! You didn't just get older, you got better."

Another added: "I hope u don't mind my saying it, Sam but I think u look even better now and u looked good then too."

This isn't the first time Sam's appearance has sparked a reaction from the fans. Viewers have long been divided over his penchant for regularly taking to the airwaves wearing a suit and bright white sneakers.

© ABC Sam's shoe choice has long divided viewers

The debate on the issue goes back to Sam's early years on the show, as one tweet from 2009 read. "On GMA today...Sam Champion wearing a suit and a pair of tennis shoes. That's awesome in my books!!" However, they also added: "GMA, buy Sam some shoes!"

A quick search on the site proves fans have been commenting on the controversial fashion choice throughout the years. "Sam Champion wearing tennis shoes with his suit today on GMA...c'mon Sam, ur not a 20 something or a hipster," said one person in March 2018.

© ABC via Getty Images Sam is still wearing white sneakers with dark clothes on GMA

In late May 2023, one viewer was less than impressed with Sam's outfit coordination. "Will someone buy Sam Champion on @GMA a pair of black sneakers?" they tweeted humorously, explaining: "I can't with the jet black everything then the blinding white shoes."

The constant comments haven't deterred Sam as he wore white sneakers with his black pants and navy suit jacket as recently as July 15, 2025.