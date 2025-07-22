GMA's Michael Strahan questions what co-host is drinking after on-air rant

Michael Strahan poked fun at his co-host on Tuesday's GMA after an on-air rant about Starbucks.

The TV star couldn't help but question what Sam Champion was drinking after he appeared frustrated that the coffee chain was already teasing the release of their pumpkin spice latte, claiming they were already signalling that "summer's over".

'Summer's over'

"I just want to check the calendar. July 22. July 22! I haven't even enjoyed my summer vacation yet, you might not have either," Sam began his rant.

"But nothing says, 'summer's over' like back-to-school sales, they're going on, and wait for it… pumpkin spice lattes."

© Getty Images Sam isn't happy Starbucks are releasing their pumpkin spice latte in August

Sam continued: "Starbucks says, start the countdown, folks. Pumpkin spice latte, or as we affectionately call it, PSL, will be back in stores August 26.

"Combining the familiar flavors of pumpkin spice, espresso, steamed milk... It's warm, it's comforting. It makes me think of fall leaves, but it's not fall," Sam stated.

"It's available for a limited time each year, so that does stir excitement among fans when they make an announcement like this. For those already counting, that's just five short weeks from today," he added.

© ABC Sam made his co-hosts laugh with his rant

Calling on help from GMA's chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, Sam exclaimed: "The company actually calls August 26 the unofficial start of fall… the autumnal equinox is September 22 – Ginger! Am I on board with this? That is not now!"

Ginger and Robin Roberts agreed that August is "way too soon" for Starbucks to release its iconic beverage, leading Sam to end his monologue with: "It sounds refreshing, it is delicious, it's just not for now. It's summer. Can I have summer?"

Michael appeared to find Sam's rant hilarious and couldn't contain his laughter, telling him: "I'm just enjoying this whole conversation. I'm just mesmerized by it," before cheekily adding: "Let me smell what you're drinking."

© ABC Michael jokingly asked Sam what he was drinking

Sam took the joke well and laughed alongside his colleague after earlier revealing he was drinking "basic coffee".

Meanwhile, Michael will soon make an appearance on another show after revealing last week that he is set to appear as a guest judge on Shark Tank.

He opened up to his fellow Good Morning America hosts to tell them about his appearance, which he had already filmed, and while he was "nervous," he loved working with the team.

© Getty Images Michael will appear on Shark Tank

"It's a lot of fun and I was really surprised," he said on GMA. "I was really nervous, but once you get there, they're amazing. They make you feel great. They really show you the ropes. I had a great time."

Michael has numerous ventures of his own, so he will be able to offer up some invaluable advice to the candidates toting their businesses.

Not only does he have his co-anchor role on GMA and FOX NFL, but he also has a menswear and skincare line that has contributed to his $65 million net worth.

© ABC Michael has a net worth of $65m

Michael is an incredibly hard-working man and has spoken about his drive and determination in the past.

"I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy," he said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."