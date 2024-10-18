GMA's Sam Champion health update after cancer diagnosis — what happened

Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion is sharing a very personal health battle, opening up on social media and on the air about his diagnosis with skin cancer.

The 63-year-old TV anchor spoke on the air about taking time off work and stepping away from the studio to treat basal cell carcinoma after noticing a spot under his left eye.

Sam had to therefore undergo Mohs surgery, which required thin layers of skin to be removed to remove the cancer underneath the eye while aiming to preserve as much skin tissue as possible. Catch a glimpse of his documentation below...

The GMA anchor went under the knife earlier this month and returned to work less than two weeks later, with a scar under his eye, to share his side of the story, although made sure to keep his followers updated on social media constantly.

"There have been so many advancements in sun protection, sunscreen and laser treatments for pre-cancerous areas, so I hope, one day, no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer," he said on the air.

"But right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care."

He also shared a warning about sun care, saying he never goes outside now without sun protection, adding: "No matter how old you are… no matter what your skin tone, your skin type, your skin color, they're cutting skin cancer off everybody, so it's everybody's issue."

This isn't the first time Sam has dealt with the disease, however, first receiving a skin cancer diagnosis when he was 26, which was a surprise at the time.

"As you get older it's more noticeable, but my first one was at 26," he told ABC's Eyewitness News. "I want you to be prepared for it. I want you to have knowledge so that you're never surprised."

He took to Instagram earlier this week to share an encapsulation of his journey with skin cancer over the past few weeks, while also sharing some images from his surgical procedure, healing and doctor's appointments.

"A three week Skin cancer journey down to just a few images…," he dubbed it. "Being aware of your skin, and touching it everywhere, is so very important."

"Because the time to get concerned is when you notice something changing in shape or color or texture. Then go to a good dermatologist that you trust. Have them biopsy… And if surgery is required, ask for MOHS."

He continued: "It guarantees to leave the biggest amount of healthy tissue possible. Please visit our website for more information on finding a doctor, what to look for, and prevention options."

Sam's co-workers from ABC News have been beside him every step of the way, frequently shouting him out on the air and on social media, while his husband Rubem Robierb has also actively been by his side.