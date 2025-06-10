GMA hosts react to 'tough news' amid big studio move

The hosts of GMA took a moment during Tuesday's show to react to some "tough news".

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion paid tribute to one of the pioneers of funk music, Sly Stone, following his death on Monday, June 9, aged 82.

Sly Stone tribute

Ahead of a commercial break, a somber Sam said to Robin: "We're reacting to some more tough news. The death of Sly Stone."

Following the show's return, the hosts appeared in a more celebratory mood as they spoke about the late singer.

© ABC The GMA hosts celebrated the life of Sly Stone

"We're going to celebrate the life of Sly Stone," Robin said. "The funk music pioneer had a string of hits in the 1960s and 70s with his band Sly And The Family Stone, and I know you're going to take a look at his life and legacy for us, Sam."

Addressing the camera, Sam said: "Sly Stone was once one of the biggest musicians in the country, only to see him suddenly disappear from the music scene for decades.

"But he had a third act in him, launching a later-in-life comeback that showed he never lost the ability to captivate those of us who loved music."

© Getty Images Sly Stone died aged 82 on June 9, 2025

A VT was then shown highlighting some of Sly's biggest hits, including "Dance To The Music," and "Everyday People," clips from his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, and a brief mention of his addiction struggles, which were documented in the Hulu documentary, Sly Lives!, which took a closer look at his struggles with fame.

Reflecting on the impact Sly's music had on him, Sam said: "Amazing that we still get a chance to still enjoy his music. Sly Stone really defined the '60s and '70s music for me, and really the generation. He blended rock, soul, jazz, gospel, Latin music to create his one-of-a-kind sound."

George agreed and said that Sly was "so distinctive", while Robin thanked Sam for sharing the tribute.

© Getty Images Sly Stone was inducted into The 1993 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

Sly's family revealed that he died after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other health issues.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly And The Family Stone," his family said in a statement.

"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.

© Michael Ochs Archives Sly And The Family Stone had several hits

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

They added: "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support."

GMA move

© ABC GMA's new headquarters in 7 Hudson Square

GMA's tribute to Sly came after it was revealed that the team is spending their last week filming in the program's studios in Times Square, as they are moving downtown to "sparkly new headquarters" next week.

Their new studios are in Hudson Square, an increasingly popular neighborhood west of SoHo, not far from TriBeCa.

Sharing a glimpse of their new offices, Michael said on Monday that the move was "a whole new beginning," and later Lara said: "We're packing up, I can't believe it."